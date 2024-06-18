ModernGhana logo
UGMC was built by late President Mills and Akufo-Addo, not Mahama — Miracles Aboagye

Politics Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director of the Bawumia Campaign team
TUE, 18 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director of the Bawumia Campaign team

The spokesperson for NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team has refuted claims by former president John Mahama that he built the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Speaking in the party’s Next Chapter series on Sunday, June 16, Dennis Miracles Aboagye stated emphatically that it was late president Mills and current president Akufo-Addo, not Mahama, who were responsible for construction of the health facility.

"President Mahama never built the University of Ghana Medical Centre. He had no hand in the construction of the University of Ghana Medical Centre," said Mr. Aboagye.

According to the spokesperson, Mills began phase one of the project but could not complete it before his untimely death in 2012.

Mahama came into office but also failed to finish phase one, he claimed.

"Former President Mills built phase one of the University of Ghana Medical Centre which he couldn’t complete. Former President Mahama came to continue and he didn’t finish it. President Akufo-Addo came to complete the phase one and commissioned it," Mr. Aboagye stated.

He further noted that it was Akufo-Addo who secured parliamentary approval for a loan to construct phase two of UGMC.

"Let me put on record tonight that it is never true that Mahama built UGMC. President Mahama, His Excellency the former president, had no hand in the construction of the University of Ghana Medical Centre. It was built by former President Mills and President Akufo-Addo,” emphasized the former Akuapem North MCE.

The claims by the Bawumia campaign spokesperson call into question recent assertions by Mahama that he feels proud of UGMC, which he said forms part of his achievements in healthcare infrastructure.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

