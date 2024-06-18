Any health policy that will be implemented will be thoroughly scrutinised – Okoe Boye assures public

The Minister in charge of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has assured the general public that no health policy will be implemented without thorough scrutiny.

This comes after reports emerged that the Ministry is implementing a policy that will require foreigners travelling to Ghana to buy mandatory insurance.

In a press release, Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye noted the said policy is just a proposal that is under consideration.

“The Ministry of Health would like to clarify that the recent announcement regarding a mandatory health insurance policy for non-Ghanaian resident visitors is a proposal from the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and not a policy of government.

“While the proposal aims to ensure that foreign nationals have access to healthcare during their stay in Ghana, it is important to note that it has not yet been discussed or approved by Cabinet,” the release signed by Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye said.

In the release, the Health Minister assured the public that it will ensure all policies are scrutinised before implemented.

“We assure the public that any policy and its implementation shall be thoroughly scrutinized and taken through all necessary protocols to establish its benefits for the people of Ghana before being settled on,” the release added.