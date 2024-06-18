ModernGhana logo
E/R: Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah I honored for exceptional leadership at Excellence Theological Awards

By Eric Obeng Boateng || Contributor
TUE, 18 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah I, the Kyidomhene of Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region of Ghana, was awarded for her exceptional leadership skills at the Excellence Theological Awards ceremony.

The event was held at the Tafo Presby Conference Hall in the Eastern region, and Nana Adepa Yeboah was recognized as the "Excellence in Leadership Personality of the Year."

Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah I has been a key leader in Akyem Tafo for many years and has been instrumental in promoting development and growth in the community. Her leadership has been crucial in maintaining peace and unity among the people of Akyem Tafo.

The Excellence Theological Awards was organized by Excellent Theological Seminary, a global institution founded by Dr. Richard Offei with the aim of primarily training leaders,recognize and celebrate distinguish individuals who have shown exemplary leadership in their communities and fields of endeavor.

Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah 1 was selected as the recipient of the Excellence in Leadership award due to her outstanding contributions to the development of Akyem Tafo.

Mr. Seth Koranteng, who received the award on behalf of Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah I expressed gratitude for the honor and dedicated it to the people of Akyem Tafo. He also encouraged other leaders to continue working towards the development of their communities and to lead with integrity and selflessness.

The event was well attended by members of the community, government officials, and other dignitaries. The organizers of the Excellence Theological Awards commended Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeboah I for her exceptional leadership skills and for being a role model for other leaders in the community.

The award ceremony ended with a colorful cultural display and a traditional feast to celebrate Nana Adepa Yeboah's achievement. This recognition of Nana Adepa Yeboah's leadership and dedication to the development of Akyem Tafo will inspire and motivate her to continue serving her community with excellence.

