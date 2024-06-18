A 45-year-old housewife named Abiodun, also known as Iya Sunday, has confessed to setting her 86-year-old mother ablaze based on advice from her pastor and another woman.

The elderly woman, who sustained severe burns from head to toe, was admitted to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries in Ondo town, Ondo State, Nigeria,

According to police reports and eyewitness accounts, Abiodun visited her mother early on a Friday morning around 5am.

She called her mother out of the house, doused her with petrol, and set her on fire.

An eyewitness reported, "What happened between them before the incident we don’t know. But the suspect has been arrested by police at the Enu-Owa division for further investigation.”

Abiodun revealed that her drastic actions were influenced by the advice of her pastor, who claimed her mother was the cause of her misfortunes.

"I went to my mother’s house around 4 a.m. and sat outside. When it was 5 a.m., I called my mother from the house. Immediately she came out, not knowing what was happening, I poured petrol on her body and set her on fire," Abiodun confessed.

She further explained, "What started it is that I went to one pastor for prayer, and he told me that my mother was behind what was happening to me.

“I did not believe it at first. My mother also took me somewhere to see a woman. After my mother left, the woman also said the same thing. I burnt my mother because of what I heard from the pastor and the woman; that I can only be free from bondage when my mother is dead.”

The state police command's spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident, stating, “the suspect had been arrested and was undergoing interrogation.”

Odunlami also confirmed that the elderly victim died a few days after being admitted to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing to uncover more details surrounding the tragic event.