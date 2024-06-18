Mexican mayor-elect pulled off bus, assassinated while travelling alone at 3am

Salvador Villalba Flores, the mayor-elect of the small town of Copala near the Mexican resort city of Acapulco, was assassinated early Monday morning, according to local prosecutors.

Flores, who had been elected mayor in the June 2 general election, was set to take office in October in Copala, a town of about 4,000 residents located approximately 80 miles southeast of Acapulco.

The Guerrero state prosecutors' office reported that Flores was shot dead while travelling on a highway.

In a statement, the State Attorney General's Office affirmed its commitment to ensuring justice and combating impunity.

Flores was attacked around 3am while travelling on a bus near the town of San Pedro las Playas, according to reports by El Universal.

Sur de Guerrero, a local newspaper, detailed that Villalba, a retired Navy captain, typically had National Guard escorts but was travelling alone to Mexico City when the attack occurred.

"The mayor-elect was taken off the bus he was travelling on when it stopped near San Pedro las Playas and got shot," reported the outlet.

Villalba had decided to run for mayor following the murder of a friend, who was also a candidate, in June 2023.

His assassination is part of a disturbing trend, as over two dozen political candidates have been killed since Mexico's campaign season began last September, according to Data Civica, a non-governmental organisation.

The violence in the region has been escalating, with at least 12 people killed in gun-related incidents around Acapulco last month.

On the outskirts of Acapulco, four people were killed, and one was injured in two nearly simultaneous armed attacks in the Ricardo Flores Magon district.