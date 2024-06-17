ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 17 Jun 2024 Feature Article

Narcissism: The NPP’s culture of intolerance

Narcissism: The NPPs culture of intolerance
LISTEN

When a person or a group of people in a society have an unreasonably high sense of their own importance beyond their actual importance, to the extent that they seek too much attention and want people to willingly or unwillingly admire them, it qualifies them to be called narcissists. People with this kind of attitude feel they are above criticism, but can criticise, they lack the ability to understand or care about the feelings of others.

What is good for the goose is equally good for the gander. Politics is about differences of ideas and therefore tolerance must be pivotal in our national discourse. It is important to engage in politics of maturity in this our young democracy because it increases societal pluralism through encouraging tolerance, such as respecting others’ rights, respecting diversity of individual’s views and of other political groupings.

A few days ago, I was having a political discussion with my friend who is based in the UK Thomas Nicholas (Bra Tommy). He is a staunch supporter of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), whiles I belong to Ghana’s development and progress. I respect his decision to belong to where he belongs; however, I always try to show him why the NDC is a better alternative to the NPP as far as national development is concerned. Bra Tommy is a very nice gentleman, I respect him, but he’s exhibiting some narcissistic behaviours as most other NPP supporters do.

In all my discourse with Bra Tommy, I dwell on facts and figures without resorting to emotions and prejudice. I have a strong conviction that the NDC builds Ghana whiles the NPP dwells in sloganeering and public relations gimmicks without substance. We usually send voice messages to each other on whatsapp to express our views.

On this occasion, Bra Tommy muted something that is typical of the NPP’s ways of thinking. He said to me “why are you not supporting your own Muslim brother Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia?” I was extremely taken aback by this statement, not because of the religious card he was trying to play, but because of the motives behind his statement. I then asked him “Why are you also not supporting your Christian brother John Dramani Mahama?” There was no reply from him for some days.

After some days, Bra Tommy sent me an old clip of former president Kutu Acheampong admonishing Ghanaians against attacking our government and how doing so tarnishes the image of the country to the international community. He then sent an audio explaining why we should desist from criticising the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia led government.

I replied that has he forgotten how the NPP criticised, attacked, vilified and denigrated the government of former president John Dramani Mahama when he was in office. I sent him links to the numerous attacks and demonstrations that were held against H.E. John Mahama, outside the shore of this country, in places such as the UK, Germany, USA, etc. whenever he was on international assignment.

Unfortunately, Tommy’s views is not an exception to the rule, it is the norm, values and belief of the NPP. This is typical of the NPP, they believe they are a distinctive and above reproach. They think, they have the monopolistic right to criticise but when the same criticism is returned to them, they think it is a sacrilege to do so.

It is high time the NPP accept that, politics is a cross fertilisation of ideas, views and beliefs. All the Civil Service Organisations and the academics who criticised former president John Mahama to the delight of the NPP have suddenly been tagged as enemies of the NPP because of their criticism of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia led administration.

Why would one think that every Muslim must support a Muslim candidate, whiles they themselves Christians have the right to desert a Christian candidate?

Why would one criticise, a particular political party and denigrate its leader as if their life depended on it, but when the table turns and the favour is returned to them, they cry wolf and begin to read the patriotism scriptures?

The double standards and intolerance of the NPP must stop, we are all Ghanaians of equal standards, and they should be ready to accept criticisms and divergent views just as the NDC tolerated their criticisms, because “what is good for the goose is also good for the gander” as the saying goes.

The current sorry state of this country is as a result of the government’s intransigence, obduracy, arrogance and chicanery; they are allergic to criticisms and divergent views. Any divergent or opposing view is considered an enemy view, it is therefore not surprising that all statesmen who hitherto spoke truth to power have been cowed into submission and condemned to oblivion, even though some of them are just hypocrites.

The best way out of our current predicament, anguish and tribulation is to vote massively against the intolerant, unflinching and uncompromising NPP on 7th December 2024, it is a call to service and we cannot affod to decline.

Awudu Razak Jehoney

More from this author (66)

More

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Government lacks transparency in its handling of the power crisis —GFL Government lacks transparency in its handling of the power crisis —GFL

5 hours ago

James Agbey, NDC Operative We don’t want Ghana to burn; EC, NPP should never think of rigging election 2024...

5 hours ago

James Agbey, NDC Operative I’m privy to NPP’s grand design to orchestrate violence during election 2024 — N...

5 hours ago

Dr. Prah George Kwame, Medical Director at Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital Abandoned Patient: Our hospital is known for ‘Good Samaritan’ work — Winneba Tra...

5 hours ago

Alleged abandoned patient was treated and discharged — Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital Alleged abandoned patient was treated and discharged — Winneba Trauma and Specia...

7 hours ago

France is drawing down its military presence in the region. By AURELIE BAZZARA-KIBANGULA (AFP) France cutting troops in West, Central Africa to 600: sources

7 hours ago

AFP - ALEXIS HUGUET African leaders, analysts concerned over rise of far right in France

10 hours ago

Im sorry —Kennedy Agyapong apologises to his followers for supporting Bawumia on Kumasi campaign tour ‘I’m sorry’ — Kennedy Agyapong apologises to his followers for supporting Bawumi...

10 hours ago

Dont let Hopeson Adorye lead you to your grave; hes cursed —Allotey Jacobs warns Alan Don’t let Hopeson Adorye lead you to your grave; he’s cursed — Allotey Jacobs wa...

11 hours ago

No pastor can boldly say hes richer than me; Id have imported 5 airplanes, 5 private jets —Pastor Obinim No pastor can boldly say he’s richer than me; I’d have imported 5 airplanes, 5 p...

Just in....
body-container-line