AU, Honor Bob Marley with a monument for help in the Liberation of Africa and shaping Generations

Bob Marley who was a Jamaican, became a song writer and a singer especially an International icon musician in Reggae with songs meant to motivate the people of the World including or especially Blacks in Africa and diaspora about love, peace, cohesion or Unity, social justices as well as political activism.

He was one of the true Pan Africanists. He comes second after Dr Kwame Nkrumah with their messages on Self Determination or Independence or political activism and the Unification of Africa. He was also one of the greatest or a global philosopher. Let us study his messages and song in the next pages to confirm that Bob Marley though dead (died in 1981) lives on like the legendary Dr Kwame Nkrumah. So, Bob Marley never dies since he remains the most influential musician and author in the creative Industry.

‘The Greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires but in his integrity and his ability to affect others or those around him positively’. This is one of the greatest epistles of Bob Marley. Hmm, some people think that to be great, you must achieve wealth and be at the top of the ladder in a Society. So it is alleged that this may cause corruption, greed and envy. So Bob Marley warns that to be great is to be a person of integrity, to be humble, compassionate, and sharing the gift bestowed to you from God with others especially the needy or a great person should love to share good things with others and make them feel good about themselves.

Another excellent message from Bob Marley is ‘If She is amazing, she will not be Easy. If she is easy, she will not be amazing, if she’s is worth it, you will not give up, if you give up you are not worthy…… the truth is everybody is going to hurt you, you just have to find the one it is worth suffering for. Let me expound this long messages (a) If She is amazing, she will not be Easy. Probable means that greatness or the depth in person may come with complexities that requires effort and understanding to navigate. (b). She is easy she won’t be amazing, it may implies that easily accessible persons or persons who are straight forward may not have the qualities that make them truly remarkable. (c.) if she’s is worth it, you will not give up, means if someone is truly valuable and important to you, you be willing to put effort and perseverance both needy to sustain the relationship and overcome obstacles. (d). if you give up you are not worthy. It means that true worthiness is demo by resilience and commitment thus reflect one one’s own character and determination.

The song ‘ Africa Unite’ cause we are moving right out of Babylon and we are going to our Father’s Land yeah how Good and how pleasant it would be before God and Man, So Africa Unite. Yeah Unite for the benefit of your people include the Africans Abroad. Speaks for itself

The Song ‘Redemption song’ a spiritual soul with the lesson of emancipation and freedom Anthem of hope and dynamism with a lesson for cheerfulness peace no matter life’s challenges.

The song ‘Ambush in the Night’ resonates our suffering under our corrupt leaders, family members especially our spouses (marital concerns). Your Master, parent, brother, sister, spouse (husband or wife) or relations can easily become your enemy. It actual deals with Corrupt power struggle and the need for spiritual resilience and defiance against oppression. Thus it conveys a story of resistance in the face of adversity. Bob Marlena tells us about corruption of politicians or the influence of those who wield powers and the use of political tactics to win and maintain power and the control over the populace. It thus deals with the manipulation and exploitation of the people. The Chorus Ambush in the Night represents a sudden and unexpected acts by our leaders and love ones, so it is a universal call for awareness of the likelihood of certain actions by our leaders, compatriots, family member/spouses etc, it also speaks of injustices and advocates for unity and resistance.

‘Could You Be loved and be loved’ can be interpreted as a question or a Litmus Test to all issues of relationship example a as question in the romantic world about one’s capacity to both give and receive love, it urges Self-reflection and consideration of a person’s capability to both give and accept lover from others, hence love is two-way path. It is about unconditional love acceptance, authenticity or truthfulness, faithfulness, legitimacy, loyalty, dependability, self-determination Could Be loved and Be loved is a philosophy of Love that calls listeners to reflect on the nature of love and conditions. So Bob Marley is questioning us or his listeners to consider whether they can both give and receive love genuinely.

Could You Be Loved and Be Loved also touches on judgment and hypocrisy in life. When he said the road to life is rocky, so you may tumble in love, so while you point your fingers to judge your lover or fellow, someone else is also judging you. Thus a reminder of our own flaws before criticizing others It is thus an anthem for persons thriving to live authentically and love wholeheartedly despite the challenges or adversity. Hence Could Be loved and Be loved calls for positive mind set or positivity with message of hope, love and unity, as well as resilience and self-empowerment

‘Concrete Jungle’ is a powerful and thoughtful or self-examining song that delves into the struggles of individuals living in an unforgiving World. It encourages listeners to keep fighting despite the difficulties that is life goes on no matter the challenges or situations, so one has to hold on to own one’s sense of power and self-worth.

In the song ‘Stand up for your rights’ and the song In Zimbabwe both are universal songs calling for all oppressed people to stand up for their rights and freedoms. Both meant to motivate and it did motivate African Liberation Movements and the fighting for one’s right globally. So both were/are dedicated to a fight for freedom. Get Up and Stand Up was/is or should be an anthem for urging for political activism and social justice, Thus people to stand up against persecution, coercion, tyranny, harassment, subjugation and fight for their rights and fight for freedom, and human dignity.

In the Song ‘In Zimbabwe’. Bob Marley tells us that every man got his own destiny, hence, Each Country has her own destiny and that divide and rule will only tears us apart. Thus calls for peace unity, national cohesion or unionism thus warns us against internal conflicts and the danger of being divided.

Bob Marley speaks for the poor when he sung that himself being a poor man, he does not have a car or money for a taxi or bus fare so his feet is his only carriage so he got to push on through.

‘So Much Trouble in the World’ this song is about human right, social justices and liberation on a global level. It speaks on the State of the World, with lyrics that speaks to the various problems and conflicts that exist including poverty, greed and egoism, so you see men sailing on their ego trips blast off their spaceships, million miles from reality. No care for you, no care for me, so much trouble in the World.

No Woman No Cry. This song has been or can be interpreted differently include the wrong messages of ‘a woman goes away and freedom comes (woman goes freedom comes) or without a woman no cry otherwise with a woman there is a cry. But Bob actually wants to comfort women so the Song is ‘No Woman Don’t Cry’ for everything gone be alright thus Bob Marley is talking to a woman who is Crying and telling her not to cry and to forget the past for everything gonna be all right, no matter what life must go on.

The Song ‘Pimping Paradise that is what She Wants’ is a cautionary tale to women about self-destructive destruction through the pursuit of pleasure hedonism (self-satisfaction, high living, pleasure seeking), or decadence. Hence, it is about the life of a woman caught in hedonistic lifestyle, highlighting the pitfalls of such life. It describes the illusion of happiness and success that the woman believes she is living in but in realty she is trapped in a cycle of temporary highs and inevitable lows. The Song recognizes the consequences of ego driven desire of a woman, a victim of her own choices and the society that accepts or worship such lifestyle.

The song ‘Three Little Birds’ talks about positive outlook, peaceful natural imaginary and appreciation of what God has provided to one with the message Don’t worry about a thing cause every little thing gonna be all right It thus encourages listeners to maintain a positive outlook despite challenges of life thus it resonate with people from all walks of life since it speaks of no matter what happens, things will eventuality be all right or Life must go on.

The Song ‘Bad Card’ is a cultural expression of joy, defiance against adversity, resistance to discrediting, it encapsulates the spirit of resilience and defiance in the face of adversity, it conveys lesson of strength and determination, as the singer addresses those who wish to see him fail with the ‘Dem a go tired to see me fail’, that is no matter his detractors wants to get rid of him, he remains undeterred and persistent or present in the Race to Win the Day. Hmm. It is Possible, so this Song is good for Vice President Dr Bawumia. Incidentally, it also touches on reputation and the spread of negative propaganda, Thus Bob Marley sings about others trying to bring another life to shame. Depends of on the situation, the song is also about the unfair disadvantages and obstacles placed in one’s path, so it is also about empowerment and the will to continue the fight or Aluta Continua.

The song ‘Natural Mystic’ Hmm Bob Marley is really a Prophet of the 20th Century, Countries like Ghana which are suffering from the post COVID 19 syndrome and the ongoing Russia and Ukraine War may like this song. Since it deals with inevitable life changes and about acceptances of the state of affairs, with the line there is a mystic blowing through the Air. So it is about something intangible and pervasive that is affecting or about to affect the World. The Natural Mystic can mean the Force of Change brought about by the COVID 19 syndrome and the ongoing Russia and Ukraine War or Spiritual awakening that is being felt by people globally or everywhere. The Song is about accept the reality of the present because Things are not the way they used to be and we should stop living in the past and have a positive mindset and work hard by Thinking Positive and Think Big.

‘Coming In from the Cold’ among others speaks of positive change since everyone starts life with the same innocence and potential. Hence, a voice of thinking positive and thinking big, a message of hope and encouragement. It urges people to remain strong with positive mind set in the face of adversity and to always seek the open doors of opportunity and Unity rather than succumbing to despair or division.

‘The Sun is Shining’ is about positivity and senses of hope because the Sun is Shining for everyone thus It is possible. It refers to different days of the week with different opportunities, indicating the ongoing cycle of life and the golden opportunity each new days brings.

‘Satisfy my Soul’ is about emotional fulfillment, companionship and Love. The Song has a plea of ‘Do not Rock my Boat’ that is do not disturb his happiness and the equilibrium he has found in life and thus appreciation of current moment indicating he likes or accepts it like this. Bob goes on to call his Darling spouse (his wife) to see and believe in him thus underscores the importance of trust and understanding in a relationship that fulfils the Soul.

The above selected sayings and songs of Bob Marley conveyed and conveys profound messages through the medium of reggae music Thus an influential form of creative expression. Reflects the impact of social issues on artistic innovation. Bob Marley’s reggae songs were /are not simply an art form but a culture and way of life (politics). So, he has greatly influenced Pan, freedom, social justice etc thus his songs and epistles were/are source of great inspirations to Africans.

The above narrations proved that Bob Marley a Pan Africanist is therefore one of the greatest philosophers of all times. So as one of the greatest Pan Africanists, it is high time the African Union honors Bob Marley, as the greatest Pan African of all times and liaise with Ghana to expand and complete the Kwadaso Creative Art School in Kumasi and name it as Bob Marley Creative Art School. .

His Excellency, the President of Ghana, the home of Pan Africanism should please get the support of ECOWAS and African Union to see to the expansion and completion of the Kwadaso Creative Art School in Kumasi to open it as a global or Pan African Creative Art School and Center of Excellence thus add another landmark in Kumasi Ghana in the Tourism Industry.