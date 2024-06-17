Mahama's plan on renewable energy

There are numerous benefits of renewable energy, including:

Environmental benefits: Renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower produce significantly lower levels of greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil fuels. This helps to combat climate change and reduce air pollution.

Energy security: Renewable energy sources are abundant and widely available, reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels and enhancing energy security.

Economic benefits: The renewable energy sector creates jobs and stimulates economic growth. Investments in renewable energy infrastructure can also lead to cost savings in the long run.

Public health benefits: By reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, renewable energy helps to improve public health and reduce healthcare costs associated with pollution-related illnesses.

Energy independence: Utilising renewable energy sources reduces reliance on finite and often imported fossil fuels, increasing energy independence for the country.

Sustainable development: Renewable energy promotes sustainable development by providing clean, reliable, and affordable energy access to communities, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Innovation and technological advancement: The development of renewable energy technologies drives innovation and technological advancement, leading to new opportunities for research, development, and job creation.

In all, transitioning to renewable energy offers a wide range of benefits that contribute to a more sustainable, secure, and prosperous future for both people and the planet.

In line with the above benefits, H.E. John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for this year's polls has outlined a comprehensive plan for increasing the use of renewable energy in Ghana when elected as president of the Republic. Some key components of his plan are:

Increasing investment in solar power: Mahama has proposed increasing the use of solar power in Ghana by investing in large-scale solar farms and promoting the use of solar panels in homes and businesses.

Expanding wind power: Mahama has also proposed expanding the use of wind power in Ghana by investing in wind farms and promoting the use of small-scale wind turbines.

Promoting bioenergy: He has suggested promoting the use of bioenergy in Ghana by investing in bioenergy plants and encouraging the use of biofuels for transportation.

Improving energy efficiency: Mahama has emphasised the importance of improving energy efficiency in Ghana by promoting the use of energy-efficient appliances and buildings.

Creating green jobs: Mahama has highlighted the potential for renewable energy to create new jobs in Ghana, particularly in the construction and maintenance of renewable energy infrastructure.

Consequently, Mahama's plan for renewable energy in Ghana aims to reduce the country's reliance on fossil fuels, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and create a more sustainable energy system for the future.

Anthony Obeng Afrane