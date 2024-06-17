Invest more in STEM education for national development – Dr. Maxwell Ampong urges government

LISTEN

Dr. Maxwell Ampong, Chief Executive Officer of Maxwell Investment Group, has called on the government to increase investment in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, highlighting its importance in addressing global challenges such as climate change, healthcare, and sustainable development.

Speaking at the Outstanding Teachers Summit, pioneered by Ghana's Most Outstanding Teacher 2022 and held at Accra College of Education, Dr. Ampong emphasized the need for individuals in Ghana who can apply scientific knowledge and engineering principles to develop innovative solutions for complex global issues.

He pointed out that STEM education is vital for national development and crucial for overcoming contemporary challenges.

Dr. Ampong urged policymakers and society to recognize the importance of STEM education and to invest in creating robust STEM programs. He stressed that these programs are essential for ensuring a brighter future for the next generation and for shaping a better world.

He called on the government to implement policies that keep STEM students updated with the expertise and knowledge they acquire during their studies.

Dr. Ampong noted that every economy thrives on infrastructure to grow and highlighted the critical role that STEM education plays in this process.

According to him, giving significant attention to STEM education will enable the development of the necessary infrastructure to support economic growth.

Dr. Ampong also emphasized that the more Ghanaians get involved in STEM, the more the microeconomy of the country will improve, which will positively impact the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He concluded that investing in STEM education is essential for national development and for enhancing Ghana's economic resilience and sustainability.