ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 17 Jun 2024 Education

Invest more in STEM education for national development – Dr. Maxwell Ampong urges government

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Invest more in STEM education for national development Dr. Maxwell Ampong urges government
LISTEN

Dr. Maxwell Ampong, Chief Executive Officer of Maxwell Investment Group, has called on the government to increase investment in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, highlighting its importance in addressing global challenges such as climate change, healthcare, and sustainable development.

Speaking at the Outstanding Teachers Summit, pioneered by Ghana's Most Outstanding Teacher 2022 and held at Accra College of Education, Dr. Ampong emphasized the need for individuals in Ghana who can apply scientific knowledge and engineering principles to develop innovative solutions for complex global issues.

He pointed out that STEM education is vital for national development and crucial for overcoming contemporary challenges.

Dr. Ampong urged policymakers and society to recognize the importance of STEM education and to invest in creating robust STEM programs. He stressed that these programs are essential for ensuring a brighter future for the next generation and for shaping a better world.

He called on the government to implement policies that keep STEM students updated with the expertise and knowledge they acquire during their studies.

Dr. Ampong noted that every economy thrives on infrastructure to grow and highlighted the critical role that STEM education plays in this process.

According to him, giving significant attention to STEM education will enable the development of the necessary infrastructure to support economic growth.

Dr. Ampong also emphasized that the more Ghanaians get involved in STEM, the more the microeconomy of the country will improve, which will positively impact the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He concluded that investing in STEM education is essential for national development and for enhancing Ghana's economic resilience and sustainability.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Im sorry —Kennedy Agyapong apologises to his followers for supporting Bawumia on Kumasi campaign tour ‘I’m sorry’ — Kennedy Agyapong apologises to his followers for supporting Bawumi...

1 hour ago

Dont let Hopeson Adorye lead you to your grave; hes cursed —Allotey Jacobs warns Alan Don’t let Hopeson Adorye lead you to your grave; he’s cursed — Allotey Jacobs wa...

2 hours ago

No pastor can boldly say hes richer than me; Id have imported 5 airplanes, 5 private jets —Pastor Obinim No pastor can boldly say he’s richer than me; I’d have imported 5 airplanes, 5 p...

2 hours ago

Locked up health supplies: Govt made a silly mistake for letting health prevention activities suffer —NPP MP admits ‘Locked up health supplies: Gov’t made a silly mistake for letting health preven...

2 hours ago

A prophetess, a small boy warnedKutu Acheampong of a planned coup on specific date by people within his circle but ignored —Capt. Joel Sowu reveals A prophetess, a ‘small boy’ warned Kutu Acheampong of a planned coup on specific...

2 hours ago

(Rtd)Captain Joel Sowu [left] and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah I must be sick in the head not to acknowledge Kwame Nkrumah as Ghana’s founder, ...

2 hours ago

Common Kenkey, Gob will soon be priced in dollars because the economy has been dollarised; Ghana needs help' —Afaglo ‘Common Kenkey, Gobɛ will soon be priced in dollars because the economy has been...

2 hours ago

Mahama Failed 1V1D, other wasteful projects will be eliminated if elected — Mahama

3 hours ago

Indelibly cursed 'baby with sharp teeth' Ablakwa must stop the Akan-hating and bashings — Group warns Indelibly cursed 'baby with sharp teeth' Ablakwa must stop the Akan-hating and b...

3 hours ago

Miracles Aboagye - Mahama Asking Ghanaians to make you president again is insulting, disrespectful — Mirac...

Just in....
body-container-line