Hajj pilgrims will be more affordable for Ghanaian Muslims when I become president – Mahama

Headlines Former President, John Dramani Mahama
MON, 17 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has bemoaned the high cost of Hajj pilgrims for Ghanaian Muslims.

In a short statement on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Adha celebration in the country, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the current cost of the Hajj pilgrimage is undeniably a significant financial burden, making it challenging for many regular Muslims to embark on this spiritual journey.

He said during his time as President, Hajj fares were much more affordable at GH¢11,900.00.

The former President noted that seeing the cost rise to GH¢75,000.00 is disheartening, leaving many with no option but to seek alternative routes for their pilgrimage.

Stressing that he understands the significance of the Hajj pilgrimage and the importance of making it accessible to all, John Dramani Mahama noted that he will ensure the cost is reduced when voted President.

“Earlier today, when I joined the Ahlussuna Wal-Jamah group for their Eid prayers, I stated that when given the opportunity to lead our country once again, I will not only work tirelessly but also strategically to make the Hajj pilgrimage more affordable for the Ghanaian Muslim community, ensuring that no one is left behind,” John Dramani Mahama said in a post on Facebook.

In the post, he encouraged all Muslims to celebrate Eid and pray for peace and prosperity in Ghana.

