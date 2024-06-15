Eight dead after heavy rains hit Ivory Coast

Flooding and landslides have killed eight people in Abidjan, Ivory Coast's biggest city, after heavy downpours, an updated report published by the fire service said Saturday.

Roads were cut off as rain fell on Thursday afternoon in most areas of the city with a population of six million.

In its latest statement, the fire brigade said 18 people were evacuated to hospitals.

The torrential rain that fell from Thursday afternoon to Saturday morning was around four times heavier than normal.

About a quarter of the precipitation expected over the May-June-July rainy season -- or 214 millimetres (8.4 inches) -- fell in 24 hours, said the national meteorological service Sodexam.

Last year, at least 30 people died in flooding and other incidents linked to heavy rains in the West African nation.