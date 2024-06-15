Amendment issues on Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom road resolved, contractor remobilising to site – Roads Minister 

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has resolved amendment issues on the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom road, which compelled the Brazilian construction firm, Quiróz Galvão to abandon site in 2023.

Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Sector Minister, who disclosed this to journalists in Bolgatanga, said the contractor would soon return to site to continue with the work.

Mr. Asenso Boakye said: “The project stalled briefly. It is so because at the choice of the Contractor, they needed some amendments to be made, and the issue surrounding the amendments has been resolved because the government considers this road a very important one.

“I want to assure the good people of Bolgatanga, Bawku, Pusiga and the entire Upper East Region, that the Contractor will come back to site as soon as possible and complete the rest of the work.”

Asked when residents should expect the contractor on site, the Minister, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bantama Constituency, said: “Very soon. He is remobilising to site.”

The 117.94 kilometre Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom stretch, valued about 127 million Euro, with dual carriageways at some sections and three major bridges over the Kulaa, the Red and White Volta Rivers along the road, started in 2016, and was expected to be completed in two-and-a-half years.

The Minister further inspected ongoing works on the 10 kilometre Chuchuliga-Sandema road by MyTurn Construction Limited, which he said was about 68 percent complete.

“We are very hopeful that by the end of the year, the project would be completed,” he assured.

He said as part of his working visit to the Region, officials of the Ministry met with major stakeholders, including members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), Municipal and District Chief Executives to discuss some major road projects in the Region.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye said the Ministry would consider the roads “seriously.”

GNA