LISTEN

The collapse of Francafrique, which began a few years ago, triggered the growth of anti-Western sentiment and the rapid weakening of the European and the US influence in the Sahel region. A case in point is Niger. After the pro-Western president Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown in July 2023 and a new military government came to power, the republic embarked on the path of independent development. Niamey severed relations with its former colonial ruler, France. This was marked by the denunciation of military agreements and the decision to expel the French military contingent from the republic.

Now a similar fate has befallen the United States. Like France, The White House lost its influence in Niger, which for a long time was seen as its main regional intelligence hub on the continent. However, Paris alone cannot be blamed for this breakdown in relations. The final nail in the coffin of the Niger-US relations was hammered by the United States itself, or rather by the arrogance of its diplomats who arrived in the country on March 13th this year to mend relations between Niamey and Washington after the military coup. During the visit, the delegation did not adhere to protocol and, in a snobbish manner familiar to the Americans, tried to impose conditions for further partnership on their Niger counterparts. The undisguised arrogance and disrespect were the final straw and were strongly condemned by the government of Niger. Just three days after the meeting, Niamey suspended defense cooperation with Washington due to the "illegal presence of American military personnel and civilian personnel of the US Department of Defense on the country's borders". On national TV, the official representative of Niger's ruling National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland Colonel Abdramane explained that the United States used cooperation to undermine the republic's sovereignty. He noted that the agreements, many of which were signed in the last century, are "not only profoundly unfair in their essence, but also do not meet the aspirations and interests of the Nigerien people". The result of the review of relations was the decision to expel American troops from the country by September 15th.

With the departure of France and the United States, in addition to new opportunities in developing relations with partners such as Turkey, Iran, China and Russia, Niger will be able to fundamentally rethink its approach to solving security challenges. Neither the French nor the Americans have shown any significant results in the fight against crime during their entire stay in the country. Niger hopes that with the help of new partners, it can finally reduce the number of terrorist attacks. Moreover, Niger has expressed its interest in hosting a full-fledged military base of the Russian Armed Forces on its territory. This decision is beneficial for Niamey not only from a regional security point of view, as it will provide Niger with the support of a strong and reliable partner, but will also open up new opportunities for further cooperation between the two countries.

Kondwani Masuku

+27 81 476 4359