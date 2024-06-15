ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 15 Jun 2024 Headlines

Dampare leaked tape report ready for presentation – Committee

  Sat, 15 Jun 2024
Dampare leaked tape report ready for presentation Committee
LISTEN

Ranking Member of the Committee on Defence and Interior James Agalga has appealed to the Speaker of Parliament to, as a matter of urgency, help get the report of the Special Ad-hoc committee on the leaked tape in which some senior officers of the Police Service were heard plotting against the Inspector-General of Police, presented before the House next week Tuesday.

According to the Builsa North MP, who served as vice chairman of the committee, the delay has given room for unhealthy speculations about the committee's work.

“Mr Speaker that report is ready and before we went on recess it was listed as one of the papers to be presented for the consideration of the House.

“Now given the public interest character of that report, Mr Speaker, I want to use this medium to appeal to you to direct the business committee to list, as a matter of urgent importance, that particular report for us to deal with as a matter of urgency starting from next Tuesday,” Mr Agalga noted in Parliament on Friday, June 14th 2024.

He stressed: “Because this thing (report) has been on the ice, it has given room for all manner of speculation about the report, so it's high time we bring closure to that report”.

The committee which was chaired by Abuakwa South MP Samuel Atta Akyea was tasked to investigate the leaked audio where the senior officers were heard in a conversation with former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP Chief Bugri Naabu planning the removal of the IGP from office.

Among other things, the officers were heard saying the IGP was too professional and could not be easily compromised.

—Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

12 minutes ago

Marriages are collapsing in Ghana because of sexual weakness - Dr. Caesar Marriages are collapsing in Ghana because of sexual weakness - Dr. Caesar

38 minutes ago

Slay Queen's legs rotten after popular politician constantly licked, k*ssed them Slay Queen's legs rotten after popular politician constantly licked, k*ssed them

43 minutes ago

2024 elections: Vote based on what's happening in your life; I don't regret supporting Akufo-Addo, NPP though —Barima Sidney 2024 elections: Vote based on what's happening in your life; I don't regret supp...

51 minutes ago

Uber driver shares strange encounter with ghost he picked at dawn from Bubuashe to Cantonment Uber driver shares strange encounter with ghost he picked at dawn from Bubuashe ...

58 minutes ago

I'm attracted to dead bodies, I need help — Mortuary attendant I'm attracted to dead bodies, I need help — Mortuary attendant

2 hours ago

Sunyani: More than 10 people escape death in Asufufu gas explosion Sunyani: More than 10 people escape death in Asufufu gas explosion

2 hours ago

Vote transfer: Heavy security presence in Mankranso Vote transfer: Heavy security presence in Mankranso

2 hours ago

Dampare leaked tape report ready for presentation Committee Dampare leaked tape report ready for presentation – Committee

2 hours ago

Dr. Bernard Oko-Boye, Minister of Health Patient abandoned in bush: Conclude and submit report on your probe to me in 30 ...

2 hours ago

Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, Director General of Ghana Health Service Patient allegedly dumped in bush: Winneba Hospital MD relieves of post as probe ...

Just in....
body-container-line