Our electricity situation is too bad; make Napo the Gender Minister instead — Chairman Wontumi’s ‘boy’ ‘begs’ Akufo-Addo

Oheneba Nana Asiedu [left] and Matthew Opoku prempeh (Napo)

Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a presenter on Wontumi TV/Radio, has called for a reshuffle in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's cabinet, specifically suggesting a change in the Energy Ministry's leadership.

In a video seen by ModernGhana News on X, Asiedu criticized the current state of electricity supply in Ghana, highlighting ongoing power outages as heartbreaking.

He proposed that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, commonly known as Napo, who is currently serving as the Minister of Energy and is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, be reassigned to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

"President Akufo-Addo, Matthew Opoku Prempeh has done enough at the Energy Ministry, if possible just move him to the Gender Ministry to continue there, because where our electricity situation is headed is too bad, it is very bad," Asiedu stated.

The call comes amid heightened public dissatisfaction with the electricity situation in the country, popularly known as 'dumsor.'

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO) has announced a three-week outage, attributing the disruptions to challenges with gas supplies.