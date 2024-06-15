ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ramaphosa re-elected as South African leader after historic coalition deal

By Melissa Chemam with RFI
South Africa Jerome Delay / AP
SAT, 15 JUN 2024 LISTEN
© Jerome Delay / AP

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has won a second term in office after being re-elected by lawmakers with 283 votes.

The move comes after his African National Congress (ANC) party and its main rival, the white-led, pro-business Democratic Alliance (DA), agreed to form a government of national unity. 

The ANC has been in power since the end of apartheid in 1994, losing its majority for the first time in the 29 May vote.

It keeps 159 seats in the 400-seat National Assembly, which has been housed in a convention centre in Cape Town since the parliament complex was badly damaged in a fire in 2022.

The DA now has 87 seats.

Unity or coalition government?

The terms of the coalition deal are still being ironed out.

"The ANC is going into this under the guise of a government of national unity, but really it isn't," political analyst Hlengiwe Ndlovu of the Wits University School of Governance told the French news agency AFP.

"It's more like coalition talks."
South Africa's two major leftist parties – the hard-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and graft-tainted former president Jacob Zuma's new uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party – shunned the deal.

The MK has 58 seats and the EFF 39, while the socially conservative Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), which has its base in the Zulu community, won 17 seats.

The IFP was the first to confirm it would take part in a unity government.

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the government would "gravitate to the centre".

(with newswires)

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

June 15: Cedi sells at GHS15.33 to $1, GHS14.30 on BoG interbank June 15: Cedi sells at GHS15.33 to $1, GHS14.30 on BoG interbank

10 minutes ago

Dr. Bernard Oko-Boye, Minister of Health Patient abandoned in bush: Conclude and submit report on your probe to me in 30 ...

10 minutes ago

Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, Director General of Ghana Health Service Patient allegedly dumped in bush: Winneba Hospital MD relieves of post as probe ...

17 hours ago

La General Hospital will be completed on schedule - Okoe-Boye La General Hospital will be completed on schedule - Okoe-Boye

17 hours ago

We wont comply with your directive; go to court CETAG fires FWSC We won’t comply with your directive; go to court – CETAG fires FWSC

17 hours ago

Health Ministry to implement NHISpolicy for foreigners July 1 Health Ministry to implement NHIS policy for foreigners July 1

17 hours ago

Dr Hassan Ayariga founder and flagbearer of APC Recycling of NDC, NPP for 32 years has led to hardship in Ghana - Hassan Ayariga

17 hours ago

FWSC orders CETAG to call off strike FWSC orders CETAG to call off strike

18 hours ago

Vim Lady 'Sinking' Bawumia has turned to rescuer Ken Agyapong to confront Mahama — Vim La...

18 hours ago

New Standard-Based Curriculum to offer flexible pathways for SHS students — NaCCA New Standard-Based Curriculum to offer flexible pathways for SHS students — NaCC...

Just in....
body-container-line