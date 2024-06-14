ModernGhana logo
MTN Ghana CEO Stephen Blewett spends time with students in Aburi

  Fri, 14 Jun 2024
Education Stephen Blewett, CEO of MTN Ghana interacting with students of Aburi Presbyterian Secondary Technical School in their classroom
Stephen Blewett, CEO of MTN Ghana interacting with students of Aburi Presbyterian Secondary Technical School in their classroom

The CEO of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, led a group of MTN Ghana employee volunteers in a groundbreaking ceremony at Aburi Presbyterian Secondary Technical School to kick off the construction of a container-based e-library.

The project is part of MTN's 30 Days of Y'ello Care activities.

During this year's 30 Days of Y'ello Care Campaign, MTN Ghana will set up two container-based e-learning libraries. These libraries will be equipped with computers, internet access, textbooks, storybooks, and additional reading materials to enhance the teaching and learning experience. The first library will be handed over to the school's management by the end of the campaign. Additionally, another e-library will be constructed in Sunyani in the Bono region.

Speaking at the school's assembly hall packed with an enthusiastic group of students, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, encouraged the students to take their studies seriously. He emphasized that they are the future leaders of Ghana and the world. Blewett stated that the next greatest scientist, president, and CEO could be among the students, but achieving these aspirations requires dedication, hard work, and passion. He assured the students that MTN is committed to supporting them in becoming future scientists, inventors, or leaders by providing computers and digital facilities to underscore the importance of technology in their lives. Stephen emphasized that technology is crucial for building a strong future.

The headmistress of the school, Mrs. Joyce Appiah, applauded MTN for selecting her school as one of the beneficiaries of the project. She pledged their support to MTN Ghana for the successful completion of the project.

MTN employee volunteers will not only establish a container-based e-library but also create a smart farm equipped with smart devices and irrigated by a digital borehole. The volunteers will play a part in drilling the borehole as part of the 'Quench and Connect' initiative. Nationwide, the volunteers will also organize digital literacy workshops for students and teachers.

This year's 30 Days of Y'ello Care theme is "Education for rural and remote communities". In line with the theme, MTN Ghana employee volunteers will implement a specialized program called "Quench and Connect." Volunteers will assist in drilling digital boreholes in schools experiencing water shortages, enabling students to concentrate on their studies.

MTN Y'ello Care is an annual employee volunteerism program across the MTN Group, allowing staff to participate in community development projects in countries where MTN operates. The initiative, which was started in 2007, has had a significant impact on millions of people and hundreds of communities across the continent. At the end of the program, the country with the most impactful projects wins a prize of $100,000 to be reinvested in community projects.

The 21 Days of Y’ello Care programme takes place in June every year. However, this year, to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of MTN's operations, the 21 Days of Y'ello Care has been extended to 30 Days.

Source: MTN Ghana

