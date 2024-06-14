ECOWAS participates in Sahel and West Africa Club Policy Steering Group Meeting in France

The Sahel and West Africa Club's Policy Steering Group (PSG) met in Paris (France) on 04 and 05 June 2024.

The ECOWAS Commission was represented by Mrs Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture.

The Commissioner was accompanied by Mr HEMOU P. Dedou, Permanent Representative of ECOWAS in Brussels, Mr Alain TRAORE, Director of Agriculture and Rural Development and Mr DIABATE Bazoumana, Executive Assistant.

During the meeting, members examined the Sahel Club's 2023 financial report, work programme and 2025-2026 budget, as well as issues relating to intra-regional food trade and conflict networks in West and North Africa. It should be noted that the Policy Steering Group is a decision-making body that defines the strategic orientations and areas of intervention of the Sahel Club in line with the West African regional agenda and the priorities of its members.

On the sidelines of the PSG meeting, and with a view to strengthening cooperation between the West African members of the Sahel Club and the OECD, the representatives of the regional organisations (ECOWAS, UEMOA and CILSS) held working sessions on 6 June 2024 with the OECD Ambassadors, the Deputy Secretary-General of the OECD and the Chairman of the Development Assistance Committee.

During these meetings, the Commissioner highlighted the challenges facing the countries of the region, in particular security, political instability, rapid urbanisation, which has adverse effects on food and nutritional security, and climate change, with the loss of biodiversity. She called on OECD member countries to address these challenges by supporting the region's efforts to find global and coherent solutions to them.