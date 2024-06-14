ModernGhana logo
Eid Message: Avoid acts of violence - Sarki Maude admonishes youth

By Muhammed Faisel Mustapha || Contributor
FRI, 14 JUN 2024

Sarki Alhaji Salisu Maude, President of the Council of Youth Chiefs in Ghana, has urged the youth to actively promote peace before, during, and after the upcoming general elections.

He called on the youth to engage in constructive dialogue, vote responsibly, and respect the democratic process. In his yearly Eid message to the Zongo communities, Sarki Alhaji Salisu Maude, who also serves as the Zongo Youth Chief, appealed to the youth to avoid violence, hate speech, and any actions that could disrupt the peace, emphasizing that a peaceful election ensures stability and progress.

The esteemed Youth Chief stressed that unity and determination among the youth can build a brighter future for Ghana. He urged the youth to continue striving for excellence.

As political activities increase during this election year, he reminded the youth of their duty to be law-abiding citizens, respect the laws of Ghana, uphold ethical standards, practice good citizenship, and contribute positively to their communities.

He highlighted the importance of elections for any nation and urged the Ghanaian youth to demonstrate to the world that Ghana is indeed a beacon of democracy in Africa.

Sarki Alhaji Salisu Maude also encouraged the youth to pursue education to the highest level through formal education, self-learning, and study abroad opportunities. He advised them to explore gainful employment opportunities that align with their skills, interests, and passions.

