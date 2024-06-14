ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We won’t comply with your directive; go to court – CETAG fires FWSC

  Fri, 14 Jun 2024
Education We wont comply with your directive; go to court CETAG fires FWSC
FRI, 14 JUN 2024 LISTEN

College of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has resolutely declared that it will not comply with the directive issued by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to terminate its ongoing strike.

In a decisive stance, CETAG has challenged the FWSC to initiate legal proceedings if it intends to enforce government compliance with its duties.

On Friday, June 14, 2024, CETAG announced an indefinite cessation of work, citing the government’s procrastination in executing the National Labour Commission's (NLC) Arbitral Award Orders and agreed-upon service conditions.

The FWSC demanded that CETAG immediately halt its strike. The Commission characterised CETAG's action as a betrayal of trust, especially considering the government’s attempts to resolve their issues.

Addressing the media in Accra on Friday, Benjamin Arthur, the CEO of the FWSC, remarked, “The government has shown a spirit of cooperation because we are convinced that it is of mutual benefit, and it will advantage our nation to at least make some concessions for our peers instructing at the colleges of Education. The government’s intentions are sincere.”

“Therefore, we implore them to return to their teaching duties. The strike is founded on mistrust.”

Conversely, Prince Obeng-Himah, the President of CETAG, in a conversation with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Friday, asserted that the strike represents a lawful measure taken to safeguard their constitutional rights.

“…It is a legal action we have taken to protect our economic rights and that is enshrined in the labour act which is under the 1992 constitution. We haven’t erred in any way. The law is on our side.

“We can tell our people that the law is on our side, they should rally behind leadership. Let’s carry through with the process until such a time that the govt complies.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

La General Hospital will be completed on schedule - Okoe-Boye La General Hospital will be completed on schedule - Okoe-Boye

2 hours ago

We wont comply with your directive; go to court CETAG fires FWSC We won’t comply with your directive; go to court – CETAG fires FWSC

2 hours ago

Health Ministry to implement NHISpolicy for foreigners July 1 Health Ministry to implement NHIS policy for foreigners July 1

2 hours ago

Dr Hassan Ayariga founder and flagbearer of APC Recycling of NDC, NPP for 32 years has led to hardship in Ghana - Hassan Ayariga

2 hours ago

A royal dispute has forced the banning of Kano's annual Durbar festival and horse parade to celebrate Eid. By STEFAN HEUNIS (AFP) Outrage as Nigerian city bans Eid parade over royal tensions

2 hours ago

FWSC orders CETAG to call off strike FWSC orders CETAG to call off strike

3 hours ago

Vim Lady 'Sinking' Bawumia has turned to rescuer Ken Agyapong to confront Mahama — Vim La...

3 hours ago

New Standard-Based Curriculum to offer flexible pathways for SHS students — NaCCA New Standard-Based Curriculum to offer flexible pathways for SHS students — NaCC...

3 hours ago

Ga South: One person killed after shooting incident involving landguards Ga South: One person killed after shooting incident involving landguards

3 hours ago

President of Kenya, William Ruto Africa faces relentless global challenges — Kenya's President Ruto

Just in....
body-container-line