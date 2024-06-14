ModernGhana logo
Health Ministry to implement NHIS policy for foreigners July 1

  Fri, 14 Jun 2024
Ministry of Health will implement a national health insurance policy for foreigners visiting Ghana for short periods starting July 1, 2024.

Initially, the policy will target non-resident foreigners visiting the country for less than six months within 12 months.

Developed in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and other partners, the policy is named “National Non-resident Visitors Health Insurance”.

In a media engagement ahead of its implementation, key stakeholders including the Ministry of Health (MOH), NHIA, and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) were involved.

This policy aligns with the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852), which mandates the provision of quality and accessible healthcare for both residents and non-residents in Ghana under a national health insurance scheme to ensure equitable access to health services.

The policy comprises six tiers based on the duration of stay in the country. It targets foreigners with visas, and provisions are in place for those requiring visas on arrival to ensure they are included in the scheme.

However, ECOWAS members are currently excluded as measures are being developed to incorporate them into the scheme in the future.

The Ministry of Health under the leadership of Dr. Agyeman Manu as health minister launched the policy on February 2024. He indicated that “The scheme will be the main vehicle for the delivery of robust healthcare services to non-residents who will be travelling to Ghana.

“Taking into consideration the peculiar characteristics and nature of the NNRVHIS, a special purpose arrangement may be required to minimise the potential for risks,” he said.

“In line with this, a National Non-Resident Visitors Health Insurance Technology Platform (NNRVHITP) will be established to enable non-resident visitors to remotely log into a digital platform and apply accordingly in the comfort of their respective countries without challenges, thereby improving user experience.”

-citinewsroom

