A Tribute to a Visionary Inventor & Colleague: Dr. Thomas Mensah (1950 – 2024) by Dr. Alexander Anim - Mensah

Dr. Thomas Mensah.

Today, we honor the life and legacy of a remarkable individual, a renowned inventor, and a colleague, Dr. Thomas Mensah. Though his passing leaves a void in our lives, his contributions to humanity will continue to inspire and impact generations to come.With a curious mind and a passion for innovation, our friend dedicated his life to creating solutions that transformed the world. His groundbreaking inventions and pioneering spirit have improved the lives of millions, leaving an indelible mark on the scientific community and beyond.

His impact went far beyond his impressive list of achievements. He was a mentor, a guide, and a friend to many. His kindness, generosity, and humility inspired us to strive for excellence and to use our talents to make a positive difference.

We remember his unshakeable resolve, his trailblazing innovations, and his irrepressible enthusiasm. We commemorate his triumphs, his joy, and his unwavering faith in a brighter future, which continues to motivate and inspire us to reach greater heights.

As we say goodbye to Dr. Thomas Mensah, we take comfort in the knowledge that his work will continue to inspire and motivate us. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the innovations that will continue to emerge from the foundation he laid.

Dr. Thomas Mensah Rest in Perfect Peace!!!

With Dr. Mensah in August 2022 in Ghana at the Lancaster Hotel (formerly Golden Tulip Hotel) when we met physical the first time.

• Co-featured by AFCFTA Policy Network (APN) Webinar on August 19, 2020 https://www.theafricandream.net/great-minds-featured-at-africa-must-industrialize-webinar-by-afcfta-policy-network/

• Video from “Legal, Regulatory and Policy Frameworks for IP, Innovation and Standardization in RECs and AfCFTA” AAU TV Livestreaming: Africa Private Sector Summit 2021 -Day 2 (youtube.com)

• Page 4 of AfricaPrivateSectorSummit-Agenda.pdf (uneca.org)

• News Version of the event https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdI_e7wtA7M

• Dr. Anim-Mensah Meets With Dr. Thomas Mensah https://youtu.be/67dMhOm87vM

About Dr. Thomas Mensah: He was a PhD Chemical Engineer, inventor, author and trailblazer in fiber optics and nanotechnology. His groundbreaking research and pioneering spirit have transformed industries and inspired generations. With a passion for mentorship and a commitment to excellence, Dr. Mensah contributions continues to shape the future and empower others to reach new heights.Read more: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Mensah_(engineer)

About Dr. Alexander Anim- Mensah: He is a PhD Chemical Engineer, inventors, strategist, author, and known for his contributions towards the field of membrane science and technology. Read more: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexander_Anim-Mensah

https://scholarsedition.com/10-most-famous-black-scholars-professors/#h-alexander-anim-mensah