It is disingenuous to compare the NPP to the NDC

Every political party is formed with a specific philosophical and ideological stance in mind. In this country we have two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP). In recent times some disappointed citizens of Ghana have alluded that, both parties are the same, I bet to differ, nay, it is disingenuous to compare the two. “Two humans are completely different from each other, comparing them is like insulting nature” (Nitin Namdeo).

There is a vast difference between the NDC and the NPP, acknowledging their differences is crucial for Ghanaians to engage in constructive dialogues about the future directions of Ghana’s development and make informed decisions on 7th December 2024.

It is fair to say that, both parties claims to have the country at heart and have made some contributions to the development of country one way or the other. There are some glaring differences between the two.

Whiles the NDC’S objective is to improve the lives of Ghanaians and advance their wellbeing, the NPP’s common goal is to amass wealth for themselves and ensure the future of their families and of their descendants are financially secured, because they have a sense of entitlement to Ghana and its resources. This is a fact, facts are sacred and immutable.

The NDC gives Ghanaians from all walks of life the opportunity to excel, provided they have the capacity and ability to deliver. The NDC is more inclusive, accommodating and tolerant. It has contributed immensely to the development of this country than the NPP.

Philosophically, the NDC believes in infrastructural emancipation, which is development through building hospitals, health centres, clinics, schools, expansion of social amenities to the rural communities to impact the lives of those communities, which is a precondition to growth in a developing country. The sustainability of this country is hinged on the initiatives of the NDC in introducing, GETFund, Ghana Free zone Authority, VAT, Ghana investment Promotion Centre, Exim Bank, The Accra Digital Centre etc. without which this country will grind to a halt.

The NDC has championed social issues such as gender equality, human rights, and inclusivity. It has implemented policies such as National Electrification Program (NEP), youth empowerment programs, and affirmative action for women.

In terms of education, the NDC has built more universities, polytechnics, training colleges and secondary schools than any government in the history of this country. The NDC has built more hospitals embarked on rural electrifications, built markets and roads than any other government.

The NPP on the other hand does not believes in inclusivity, they are a class oriented organisation. Prominence is given to lineage and root in the party. They place those without lineage and roots in the party on the periphery, explore them to the party’s benefit and not to the country’s benefit.

The election of Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia as the presidential candidate for the NPP must not deceive us to believe the party is an inclusive party, it is a subterfuge executed to cleanse the party off an albatross of being tagged as an ethnocentric party, and it was only done to serve the party’s interest not for national development.

The NPP can be likened to the Ndragheta Mafia group, the world’s most dangerous mafia group, (yes Ndragheta, not the Sicily mafia is the most dangerous mafia group), where membership is by lineage and root, anyone else outside the lineage accepted to join the Ndragheta group is considered as a “contributor of convenience” and not a member. I am not saying the NPP is a mafia group, but their ideology and philosophical modus operandi for membership is the same. In the NPP you have to be a “descendant” of Dankwa or Busia to be a member, any other person is a “contributor of convenience”. They often add Dombo, but in reality “descendants” of Dombo are not considered members of the NPP but “contributors of convenience”.

The NPP claimed that, their ideology is a property owning democracy. This is a social system whereby state institutions enables a fair distribution of productive property among the general citizenry, rather than allowing monopolies to form and dominate. It ensure that individuals have a fair and equal opportunity to participate in the market.

Realistically, the NPP’s version of property owning democracy is about using their power and influence to amass wealth to the detriment of the citizenry. The PDS scandal, Agyapa deal, the cash for seat scandal, the disappearance of excavators and the wanton capture of state lands are some of the few examples of the NPP’s understanding of property owning democracy.

In a nutshell, the NDC builds Ghana whiles the NPP builds the party and their families to the detriment of the citizenry. We should desist from comparing the NPP to the NDC, it is a sacrilege, abomination and an unforgivable political debauchery.

Going into the 2024 general elections, let’s reflect dispassionately and without prejudice on the merits of quality leadership in order to make decisions that have the propensity to either facilitate or retard the socio-economic growth of this country. The future of our children, our wellbeing and welfare are at stake. Logical decisions have consequences, so do emotional decisions. Let us make logical decisions by voting for the NDC on 7th December 2024. The power of choosing between good and evil is within the reach of all.