Aduro Ye Herbal Centre CEO donates GH200,000 to 'Heal Komfo Anokye' Project

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
FRI, 14 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Dr. Amo Collins, Chief Executive Officer of Aduro Ye Herbal Centre has donated GHS 200,000 to the 'Heal Komfo Anokye' Project.

This contribution aims to support the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's efforts to renovate the premier health center in the Ashanti Region.

Dr. Amo Collins presented a symbolic check to the Board Chairman of the Heal Komfo Anokye Project on Thursday, June 13, 2024. He emphasized the importance of public support in addressing the hospital's deplorable state.

Otumfuo's Hiahene, Nana Professor Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, accepted the check on behalf of the project and thanked Dr. Collins for his generosity. He reaffirmed the Asantehene's commitment to transforming the hospital into a world-class facility for holistic healthcare in the region.

About the Heal Komfo Anokye Project
The Heal Komfo Anokye Project aims to address the urgent need for infrastructural improvement at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The project seeks to provide a comprehensive solution to enhance the hospital's infrastructure, ensuring a functional and efficient environment that promotes healing, comfort, and safety for patients, visitors, and staff.

