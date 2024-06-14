ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

KATH honors OTEC FM for championing blood donation drives

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Health KATH honors OTEC FM for championing blood donation drives
FRI, 14 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, has honored the renowned media firm OTEC FM for its outstanding support in championing blood donation drives.

As part of the recognition, the hospital presented a citation to the Kumasi-based media outlet.

The citation reads, "In recognition of your unwavering commitment to championing blood donation drives and your invaluable support in saving lives, we extend our heartfelt gratitude and admiration to the entire OTEC FM team. Your dedication to promoting this life-saving cause serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration to patients in dire need of blood transfusions."

The citation was jointly signed by KATH's Chief Executive Officer, Professor Otchere Addai Mensah, and the Head of the Transfusion Medicine Unit, Dr. Lesley Osei. The award was presented to OTEC FM during the hospital's World Blood Donor Day celebrations.

The event, held on the campus of Prempeh College at Sofoline, brought together major stakeholders to discuss strategies for increasing volunteer blood donations. In an interview with OTEC News reporters Jacob Agyenim Boateng and Maame Akosua Gyamfua Sunday, Dr. Lesley Osei highlighted OTEC FM's invaluable support, which has helped save numerous lives.

Additionally, nine other media firms, ten senior high schools, and twelve individual voluntary donors received awards for their contributions. "We are grateful for the support of our partners and stakeholders. Blood donation is crucial, and we encourage everyone to make it a point to donate and save lives," Dr. Osei said.

The awardees received various gifts, including standing fans, television sets, and citations, in recognition of their contributions. They commended the hospital for the gesture and encouraged others to donate blood to save lives.

The World Blood Donor Day awards ceremony was organized by the Transfusion Medicine Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to recognize and appreciate the contributions of blood donors, partners, and stakeholders.

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

A royal dispute has forced the banning of Kano's annual Durbar festival and horse parade to celebrate Eid. By STEFAN HEUNIS (AFP) Outrage as Nigerian city bans Eid parade over royal tensions

47 minutes ago

FWSC orders CETAG to call off strike FWSC orders CETAG to call off strike

55 minutes ago

Vim Lady 'Sinking' Bawumia has turned to rescuer Ken Agyapong to confront Mahama — Vim La...

1 hour ago

New Standard-Based Curriculum to offer flexible pathways for SHS students — NaCCA New Standard-Based Curriculum to offer flexible pathways for SHS students — NaCC...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Appoint Frema Opare as your running mate — Kumasi Kejetia traders tell Bawumia Election 2024: Appoint Frema Opare as your running mate — Kumasi Kejetia traders...

1 hour ago

Ga South: One person killed after shooting incident involving landguards Ga South: One person killed after shooting incident involving landguards

1 hour ago

President of Kenya, William Ruto Africa faces relentless global challenges — Kenya's President Ruto

1 hour ago

Bawumia has forced you to get to the ground —Kwamena Duncan jabs Mahama Bawumia has forced you to get to the ground — Kwamena Duncan jabs Mahama

3 hours ago

Martin Amidu, Former Special Prosecutor My resignation as Special Prosecutor was both strategic and tactical, not coward...

3 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Leading communication team member of the National Democratic Congress Get serious and stop the childish sulking — Kwakye Ofosu slams Sports Minister f...

Just in....
body-container-line