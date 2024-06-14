KATH honors OTEC FM for championing blood donation drives

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, has honored the renowned media firm OTEC FM for its outstanding support in championing blood donation drives.

As part of the recognition, the hospital presented a citation to the Kumasi-based media outlet.

The citation reads, "In recognition of your unwavering commitment to championing blood donation drives and your invaluable support in saving lives, we extend our heartfelt gratitude and admiration to the entire OTEC FM team. Your dedication to promoting this life-saving cause serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration to patients in dire need of blood transfusions."

The citation was jointly signed by KATH's Chief Executive Officer, Professor Otchere Addai Mensah, and the Head of the Transfusion Medicine Unit, Dr. Lesley Osei. The award was presented to OTEC FM during the hospital's World Blood Donor Day celebrations.

The event, held on the campus of Prempeh College at Sofoline, brought together major stakeholders to discuss strategies for increasing volunteer blood donations. In an interview with OTEC News reporters Jacob Agyenim Boateng and Maame Akosua Gyamfua Sunday, Dr. Lesley Osei highlighted OTEC FM's invaluable support, which has helped save numerous lives.

Additionally, nine other media firms, ten senior high schools, and twelve individual voluntary donors received awards for their contributions. "We are grateful for the support of our partners and stakeholders. Blood donation is crucial, and we encourage everyone to make it a point to donate and save lives," Dr. Osei said.

The awardees received various gifts, including standing fans, television sets, and citations, in recognition of their contributions. They commended the hospital for the gesture and encouraged others to donate blood to save lives.

The World Blood Donor Day awards ceremony was organized by the Transfusion Medicine Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to recognize and appreciate the contributions of blood donors, partners, and stakeholders.