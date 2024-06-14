Election 2024: Appoint Frema Opare as your running mate — Kumasi Kejetia traders tell Bawumia

Kumasi Kejetia traders want the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to name the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare as his running mate.

The traders who called for a female vice president from the Ashanti region claimed that choosing the Chief of Staff is the best course of action for the party.

They said Akosua Frema Osei-Opare's nomination would increase the party's chances of holding onto power in the upcoming elections scheduled for December7.

They claim that Dr Bawumia-Fremah Opare ticket will increase female votes not only in the Ashanti Region but nationwide.

The traders at the press conference in Kejetia on Friday, June 14, 2024, emphasized that Frema Akosua Osei-Opare "is a tested and affable politician and a compassionate woman who has women's welfare and development at heart".

The Kumasi Kejetia traders pleaded with the National Council of the NPP to approve Akosua Frema Osei-Opare when Dr. Bawumia submits her nomination.

"Due to the female factor, I bet that the Dr. Bawumia-Frema Opare combination will increase the number of votes not only in Ashanti but across all the regions," a trader stated.

"The Chief of Staff has shown commitment to the party, and all the signs point to her being able to meet the expectations of the people when given the chance to lead,” another trader said.

“We are pleading with the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is the party’s flagbearer to choose her. She is an accomplished and believable woman who is capable of assisting in the party's quest to break the eight," a trader added.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to present his running mate's name to the National Council of the NPP in June this year.