African Border Day: Lands Minister calls for stronger border communities

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, said the youth need to be empowered to serve as "active agents of change" to combat violence and extremism.

He said it was also important to educate and involve border communities to maintain good relations with neighbouring countries.

According to the Minister, education is a powerful tool for intercultural dialogue, tolerance, and mutual understanding, and calls for cross-border exchanges, economic cooperation and joint development projects to overcome barriers and create stronger border communities.

Speaking in Parliament to mark African Border Day on Wednesday, he highlighted the challenges faced by these communities and advocated for their inclusion in decision-making.

That, he noted, would foster a sense of ownership and responsibility for border security.

Mr Jinapor stated the need for a comprehensive approach among stakeholders, including traditional authorities, border security committees, and local governments. That, he argued, would build stronger border communities and promote peace and development along Ghana's borders.

Addressing the theme for the commemoration, "Educate an African Fit for the Twenty-First Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality, and Relevant Learning in Africa," he commended the Ghana Boundary Commission for its outstanding work in promoting and ensuring Ghana’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He highlighted the Commission's role in resolving boundary disputes peacefully and promoting peaceful co-existence with neighbours.

Mr Jinapor called for intensified stakeholder engagement and empowerment to create awareness of the importance of borders and shared responsibility for border governance.