ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

African Border Day: Lands Minister calls for stronger border communities

By Irene Wirekoaa Osei, ISD || Contributor
Social News African Border Day: Lands Minister calls for stronger border communities
FRI, 14 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor, said the youth need to be empowered to serve as "active agents of change" to combat violence and extremism.

He said it was also important to educate and involve border communities to maintain good relations with neighbouring countries.

According to the Minister, education is a powerful tool for intercultural dialogue, tolerance, and mutual understanding, and calls for cross-border exchanges, economic cooperation and joint development projects to overcome barriers and create stronger border communities.

Speaking in Parliament to mark African Border Day on Wednesday, he highlighted the challenges faced by these communities and advocated for their inclusion in decision-making.

That, he noted, would foster a sense of ownership and responsibility for border security.

Mr Jinapor stated the need for a comprehensive approach among stakeholders, including traditional authorities, border security committees, and local governments. That, he argued, would build stronger border communities and promote peace and development along Ghana's borders.

Addressing the theme for the commemoration, "Educate an African Fit for the Twenty-First Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality, and Relevant Learning in Africa," he commended the Ghana Boundary Commission for its outstanding work in promoting and ensuring Ghana’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He highlighted the Commission's role in resolving boundary disputes peacefully and promoting peaceful co-existence with neighbours.

Mr Jinapor called for intensified stakeholder engagement and empowerment to create awareness of the importance of borders and shared responsibility for border governance.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Dr. William Atta Wusu Dr. Atta Wusu not an NDC communicator; his views on 24hour economy not the posit...

2 hours ago

There's an angel leading Bawumia and his campaign —Allotey Jacobs There's an angel leading Bawumia and his campaign — Allotey Jacobs 

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP flagbearer Bawumia running mate: It's Bawumia’s face, name which will be on the ballot pape...

2 hours ago

I've never purchased state asset, nothing like doltish mercenary Owusu Bempah will stop us from preventing the sale of SSNIT hotels to Bryan Acheampong —Ablakwa to Owusu-Bempah over CHRAJ petition I've never purchased state asset, nothing like doltish mercenary Owusu Bempah wi...

3 hours ago

Osofo Maame exposes fake pastor, reveals how he spends church members' money on women, clubbing, building houses Osofo Maame exposes fake pastor, reveals how he spends church members' money on ...

3 hours ago

23-year-old Legon student in pain after supposedly selling her soul for money to a purported ritualist 23-year-old Legon student in pain after supposedly selling her soul for money to...

3 hours ago

Bawumia unlawfully bused students to his youth connect to cover his sinking popularity — Ashanti region NDC Bawumia unlawfully bused students to his youth connect to cover his sinking popu...

3 hours ago

June 14: Heavy rains to hit southern Ghana this afternoon — GMet June 14: Heavy rains to hit southern Ghana this afternoon — GMet

3 hours ago

Niger's ousted president Mohamed Bazoum has been detained since he was ousted in a coup last July. By Sia KAMBOU (AFP/File) Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

3 hours ago

Police gun down suspected robber atKuntenase; 3 others on the run Police gun down suspected robber at Kuntenase; 3 others on the run

Just in....
body-container-line