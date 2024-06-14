ModernGhana logo
Dr. Atta Wusu not an NDC communicator; his views on 24hour economy not the position of the party – Abass Nurudeen

NDC Dr. William Atta Wusu
FRI, 14 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Dr. William Atta Wusu

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) office in the Ashanti Region has announced that Dr. William Atta Wusu is neither a member of the Communications team of the party nor a parliamentary candidate.

The party is dissociating itself from Dr. William Atta Wusu following his viral interview with Kessben TV where he attempted to provide further explanation and insights into the 24-hour economy policy promised by NDC flagbearer John Dramani Maham.

In the press release from the NDC Ashanti Regional Office signed by Abass Nurudeen, he said the views of Dr. William Atta Wusu do not represent that of the party.

“My attention has been drawn to a video in circulation in which one Dr. William Atta Wusu is seen on Kessben FM offering a bizarre explanation of the transformational 24-hour economic policy of the NDC.

“For the records, Dr. William Atta is neither a Parliamentary Candidate nor a member of the NDC’s regional communications team that I lead. The views expressed by him on the 24-hour economy policy don’t in any way represent the position of the party,” Abass Nurudeen said in the release.

The NDC in the press release urged all producers of various political talk shows in the Ashanti Region to stick to the approved list of communicators sanctioned by the party in inviting representatives of the NDC to their programs.

Below is a copy of the release.
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

