Dr. Atta Wusu not an NDC communicator; his views on 24hour economy not the position of the party – Abass Nurudeen

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) office in the Ashanti Region has announced that Dr. William Atta Wusu is neither a member of the Communications team of the party nor a parliamentary candidate.

The party is dissociating itself from Dr. William Atta Wusu following his viral interview with Kessben TV where he attempted to provide further explanation and insights into the 24-hour economy policy promised by NDC flagbearer John Dramani Maham.

In the press release from the NDC Ashanti Regional Office signed by Abass Nurudeen, he said the views of Dr. William Atta Wusu do not represent that of the party.

The NDC in the press release urged all producers of various political talk shows in the Ashanti Region to stick to the approved list of communicators sanctioned by the party in inviting representatives of the NDC to their programs.

Below is a copy of the release.

PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

13th June 2024

KESSBEN TV VIDEO IN CIRCULATION;DR.WILLIAM ATTA WUSU NOT A MEMBER OF NDC COMMUNICATION TEAM

We urge all producers of various political talk shows in the Ashanti Region to stick to the approved list of communicators sanctioned by the party in inviting representatives of the NDC to their programs.

Signed;

Abass Nurudeen

ARCO