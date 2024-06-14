ModernGhana logo
Napo hits dance floor, boogies with students in celebration of his 56th birthday

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency, celebrated his 56th birthday in grand style with basic school pupils from the Kumasi Metropolis.

He turned 56 on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024.
The event took place at Jubilee Park on Friday, June 14th, 2024, featuring entertainment such as music, dance, bouncy castle games, and the distribution of snacks.

The celebration with the students turned into a lively affair as Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who also serves as Ghana's Energy Minister, joined in the dancing, grooving to the popular song "ASEDA" by King Paluta.

During the occasion, he made a substantial donation of learning materials and food items to various basic schools. These included exercise books, notebooks, packs of assorted soft drinks, biscuits, and more.

The event was attended by Manhyia South Constituency executives of the NPP, Nana Kwaku Duah, Chief of Kokoso, and friends of Napo.

Speaking at the event, Metro Director of Education Mr. David Oppong encouraged the students to be inspired by Dr. Napo's achievements and exemplary life. He urged them to work hard, especially in numeracy and literacy, to reach similar heights.

Mr. Oppong also called on parents to invest in their children's education.

