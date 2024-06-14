MPs following Bawumia and abandoning Parliament because they know there will be no sanction – Dr. Rasheed Draman

Executive Director of the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), Dr. Rasheed Draman has called for stiffer punishment for Members of Parliament who absent themselves from Parliament.

According to him, MPs are currently following New Patriotic Party flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his campaign because they know there won’t be any consequences.

Speaking to Citi FM, Dr. Rasheed Draman said it’s about time Parliament sits up to punish absentee MPs.

“Parliament has been very weak when it comes to dealing with this matter. Largely because the kind of sanctions and measures put in the constitution and the standing orders are ones that parliament cannot realistically implement or the leadership of parliament is running away from its responsibilities.

“If Parliament knows it can’t punish its own for absenteeism then perhaps they should consider other options of dealing with absenteeism otherwise because there is no sanction regime people will just walk away from parliament anything and show up when they want because they know nothing is going to happen as has been the case over the years,” Dr. Rasheed Draman said.

The Minority in Parliament is unhappy about the absenteeism being exhibited by the Majority MPs.

Speaking on the floor of parliament on Thursday, June 13, the Tamale Central MP Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed said NPP MPs now prefer to follow flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to dance ‘azonto’ on his campaign.

In his address, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed admonished Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin to get the NPP MPs in line if he wants the Minority Caucus to take them seriously.

“My point has to do with the unseriousness of the team that he [Alexander Afenyo-Markin] leads. They are only seven. [Wednesday, June 12], they were just five. Now, you think that it is important for us to do business without members of the Majority?

“I came to Parliament by eight o’clock and registered. Your members are still not here. They are following your presidential candidate dancing Azonto and saying, give me the steer. If you want us to take you seriously, then have control over the people that you lead," the Tamale Central MP said.