Bawumia’s flat tax system a total scam; he just wants to sway us — Importers and Exporters Association

Headlines Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Sampson Asaki Awingobit
FRI, 14 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Sampson Asaki Awingobit

The Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Sampson Asaki Awingobit, has lambasted Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's proposal for a flat tax system, calling it a "total scam."

Mr. Awingobit said he believes Dr. Bawumia's comments announcing the flat tax plan during a visit to Kumasi were made "purely for political capital."

"This is not the first time the vice president has made sweet statements, coming from the vice president I think it is total scam. He just wants to sway us," Awingobit stated as quoted by 3news.com.

He argued that the proposal cannot be implemented, citing Ghana's participation in the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (CET) and IMF program.

“There is no way he is going to do anything to reduce revenue for government," Awingobit added.

Awingobit said there are other avenues that could help reduce the tax burden on importers, but Dr. Bawumia has chosen to ignore these options.

This comes after comments by the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, reiterated his promise for a flat tax system during a visit to Suame Magazine in Kumasi on his Ashanti region tour.

Dr Bawumia said while addressing spare parts dealers, “Ghana, our tax system is problematic just as the businessmen are complaining. So, I want to introduce a new tax system. This new tax system is called the flat tax system which is like the tithe you pay in church. If it is 10%, it is 10% for everyone.

“So, by 2025, we are going to begin the implementation of a new flat tax system for Ghana.”

“We will cut off every tax the GRA would have made you pay in 2025 so that we all start from ground zero. Tax amnesty in 2025,” the NPP flagbearer assured.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

