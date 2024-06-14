PNC debunk claims of executives defecting to Movement for Change

LISTEN

The People's National Convention (PNC), has called on the public to disregard reports that some former executives have defected to the Movement for Change.

In a press statement signed by the National Chairman Hon. Moses Dani Baah, it said "For the records, the said Bala Maikankan and Henry Haruna Asante are part of the group of former executives who were most recently suspended by the party for their involvement in the protracted leadership tussle that derailed the reorganisation and progress of the party since 2021."

He said the publications are false, misleading, and a calculated attempt to hoodwink the unsuspecting public, especially the members of the PNC, into thinking that the PNC is divided.

"We therefore call on the rank and file of the party to focus on the reorganization roadmap as published and not swayed or distracted by the surreptitious attempts by detractors seeking to cause public disaffection for the party," he emphasised.

Read below full statement:

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN OF THE PNC HAS DEFECTED TO THE MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE

Consequently, neither Bala Maikankan is a former Greater Accra Regional Chairman nor Henry Haruna Asante can purport to be executives of the party defecting to any other political group.

At the last National Executive Committee of the Party in Accra on 8th June 2024, the PNC had a full complement of its National Executives who deliberated and fashioned out a roadmap for the reorganization of the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

We therefore call on therank and file of the party to focus on the reorganization roadmap as published and not swayed or distracted by the surreptitious attempts by detractors seeking to cause public disaffection for the party.

Thank you….

........Signed…

Hon. Moses Dani Baah,

National Chairman

PrinceAgyemang-Duah

General Secretary,

Ag.

Awudu Ishaq

National Communication Secretary

Mark Ewusi

National Youth Organizer