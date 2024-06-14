Accident on Konongo-Kumasi Highway claims two lives, others fight for their lives

LISTEN

There has been a gory accident at Nobewam on the Konongo-Kumasi Highway.

The accident involving a Kia Granbird VIP Bus with registration number GE 5099-15 has led to the death of two people.

In addition, several people have been injured and forced to visit the emergency room for medical care.

According to information gathered from eyewitnesses, the accident occurred as a result of wrongful overtaking.

Reports indicate that the VIP bus from Yeji was heading towards Accra with passengers on board.

At a section of the road at Nobewam, the driver is said to have overtaken several vehicles ahead of him.

However, when a vehicle emerged from the opposite direction, it resulted in a crash into a MAN Diesel Trailer Truck with registration number GN 6933-11.

All victims were rushed to Asante Akyem Central Municipal, Nobewam SDA and Hopecare Specialist Hospitals respectively for treatment.

The two deceased include the driver of the bus and one other person.

The other victims are responding well to treatment and are expected to survive.