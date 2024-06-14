ModernGhana logo
Mahama to unite Ghana against poverty

Feature Article Mahama to unite Ghana against poverty
FRI, 14 JUN 2024

Fighting poverty is of paramount importance for several reasons:

Economic Growth: Poverty reduction is closely linked to economic growth. When people are lifted out of poverty, they can contribute to the economy, leading to overall growth.

Social Stability: Poverty can lead to social unrest and instability. By reducing poverty, societies can become more stable and peaceful.

Health and Education: Poverty often results in poor health and limited access to education. Fighting poverty improves health outcomes and educational opportunities, which are essential for a country’s development.

Equality: Poverty disproportionately affects marginalized groups. Efforts to fight poverty promote equality and social justice.

Global Impact: Poverty is a global issue that affects us all. Reducing poverty can lead to a more equitable world and help address global challenges like climate change.

Overall, fighting poverty is crucial for creating a more prosperous, stable, and equitable world for everyone.

And that is why H.E. John Mahama's pledge to unite the country in the fight against poverty is a right call. In a recent speech, he emphasised the importance of coming together as a nation to address the root causes of poverty and inequality.

President Mahama highlighted the need for inclusive economic growth and development policies that prioritise the well-being of all Ghanaians, especially those living in poverty. He also stressed the importance of investing in education, healthcare, and infrastructure to create opportunities for all citizens to thrive.

As a leader with a track record of advocating for social justice and economic empowerment, JDM is committed to working with all stakeholders to build a more equitable and prosperous Ghana we all want. He believes that by uniting against poverty, Ghanaians can create a brighter future for themselves and future generations.

Anthony Obeng Afrane

