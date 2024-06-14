Trust sincere, visionary servant leader Mahama and give him your vote – Apaak urge Ghanaians

Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has urged Ghanaians to accept and vote for John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general election to change the fortunes of the country.

In a post on social media, Dr. Apaak described the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a humble, truthful, and sincere visionary servant leader who Ghanaians can trust any day, any time.

The Builsa South MP further noted that with the experience of John Dramani Mahama, he will lead the country to where everyone wants it to be.

“John Dramani Mahama is the President Ghana needs and must have in these dire times in the history of Ghana. He is a humble, truthful, and sincere visionary servant leader you can trust any day, any time. John Dramani Mahama has the experience, discipline, and integrity to lead us to build the Ghana we want. Vote for John Dramani Mahama, the honest and humble servant leader! Vote for NDC! Vote for change,” Dr. Clement Apaak said.

John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, June 13, made a trip to Wa where he had the chance to engage some artisans in various communities.

After the interactions, he said the energy and passion of the hardworking artisans have given him renewed energy to lead the country to greater heights.