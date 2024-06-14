One day properties on looted state lands will be confiscated without compensation — Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is warning that properties built on state lands acquired through illegitimate means would be confiscated in the future without compensation.

He made the comments in a social media post on Friday, June 13, raising alarm over what he described as the "thievery and looting" of state assets.

Mr. Braimah, a vocal campaigner against corruption, argues that the continuous theft and plunder of national assets cannot be allowed to continue indefinitely.

"One day, all buildings and facilities on looted state lands will all be confiscated to the state without compensation. That day will surely come. The thievery and looting has to be stopped at one point," the MFWA boss stated.

His comments come amid accusations that certain politically exposed persons and organizations have over the years used their influence to unlawfully acquire state lands meant for public use and development.

The call adds to the numerous public demands for a time when the government will reclaim all lands and developments on them that do not have a legitimate title deed.