ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

One day properties on looted state lands will be confiscated without compensation — Sulemana Braimah

Headlines Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa
FRI, 14 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is warning that properties built on state lands acquired through illegitimate means would be confiscated in the future without compensation.

He made the comments in a social media post on Friday, June 13, raising alarm over what he described as the "thievery and looting" of state assets.

Mr. Braimah, a vocal campaigner against corruption, argues that the continuous theft and plunder of national assets cannot be allowed to continue indefinitely.

"One day, all buildings and facilities on looted state lands will all be confiscated to the state without compensation. That day will surely come. The thievery and looting has to be stopped at one point," the MFWA boss stated.

His comments come amid accusations that certain politically exposed persons and organizations have over the years used their influence to unlawfully acquire state lands meant for public use and development.

The call adds to the numerous public demands for a time when the government will reclaim all lands and developments on them that do not have a legitimate title deed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Trust sincere, visionary servant leader Mahama and give him your vote Apaak urge Ghanaians Trust sincere, visionary servant leader Mahama and give him your vote – Apaak u...

1 hour ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa One day properties on looted state lands will be confiscated without compensatio...

1 hour ago

GN Bank was insolvent, breached key prudential regulatory requirements BoG justifies revocation GN Bank was insolvent, breached key prudential regulatory requirements – BoG jus...

1 hour ago

ECG, GRIDCo embark on 3-week dumsor over Nigeria Gas shutdown ECG, GRIDCo embark on 3-week dumsor over Nigeria Gas shutdown

1 hour ago

Hung parliament completely new game, were lucky to have it Speaker Bagbin Hung parliament completely new game, we’re lucky to have it – Speaker Bagbin

1 hour ago

Were not perturbed about admission of Jakpas audio Alfred Tuah-Yeboah We’re not perturbed about admission of Jakpa’s audio – Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

2 hours ago

Police arrest two students, as clash between 2 technical schools leaves 8 injured Police arrest two students, as clash between 2 technical schools leaves 8 injure...

2 hours ago

MPs absenteeism: Your people are following 'rapper' Bawumia dancing azonto and crying for steer, control them if you want to be taken seriously Murtala Mohammed tells Majority leader MPs absenteeism: Your people are following 'rapper' Bawumia dancing azonto and c...

2 hours ago

Patient dumped in a bush Winneba Govt Hospital dumps patient in bush to death at Gomoa Ojobi

2 hours ago

Patient dumped in bush: Everyone involved will be dealt with — Ghana Health Service Patient dumped in bush: Everyone involved will be dealt with — Ghana Health Serv...

Just in....
body-container-line