‘I’ll ensure we produce what we eat in Ghana if elected president’ — Alan

Independent presidential candidate, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng is pushing an ambitious plan to boost Ghana's agricultural sector if elected in the upcoming general elections.

According to Mr. Kyeremateng, who leads the Movement for Change, agriculture will be at the heart of his vision for developing the economy and creating jobs nationwide.

In a statement on social media on Friday, June 13, he outlined his aspirations for Ghana to produce more of what it consumes domestically.

“As president of Ghana I will ensure that we have the capacity to produce what we eat, create jobs and increase incomes through Agricultural industrialization and innovation," he said.

The candidate believes strongly in agriculture-led growth and discussed this during a visit to Tamale to meet with traditional leaders.

Speaking with the Dakpema of Tamale, Mr. Kyeremateng talked of his desire "to drive development in Tamale through Agriculture."

If successful, his plans would mark a major shift towards self-sufficiency and developing the potential of Ghana's agricultural sector.

The country currently imports many food items that could instead be produced locally.

For instance, a Ghana Statistical Service report shows Ghana spent $36.1 million to import fresh tomatoes and other tomato products in 2023.