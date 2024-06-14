ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘I’ll ensure we produce what we eat in Ghana if elected president’ — Alan

Politics 2024 independent presidential candidate, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng
FRI, 14 JUN 2024 LISTEN
2024 independent presidential candidate, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng

Independent presidential candidate, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng is pushing an ambitious plan to boost Ghana's agricultural sector if elected in the upcoming general elections.

According to Mr. Kyeremateng, who leads the Movement for Change, agriculture will be at the heart of his vision for developing the economy and creating jobs nationwide.

In a statement on social media on Friday, June 13, he outlined his aspirations for Ghana to produce more of what it consumes domestically.

“As president of Ghana I will ensure that we have the capacity to produce what we eat, create jobs and increase incomes through Agricultural industrialization and innovation," he said.

The candidate believes strongly in agriculture-led growth and discussed this during a visit to Tamale to meet with traditional leaders.

Speaking with the Dakpema of Tamale, Mr. Kyeremateng talked of his desire "to drive development in Tamale through Agriculture."

If successful, his plans would mark a major shift towards self-sufficiency and developing the potential of Ghana's agricultural sector.

The country currently imports many food items that could instead be produced locally.

For instance, a Ghana Statistical Service report shows Ghana spent $36.1 million to import fresh tomatoes and other tomato products in 2023.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Trust sincere, visionary servant leader Mahama and give him your vote Apaak urge Ghanaians Trust sincere, visionary servant leader Mahama and give him your vote – Apaak u...

1 hour ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa One day properties on looted state lands will be confiscated without compensatio...

1 hour ago

GN Bank was insolvent, breached key prudential regulatory requirements BoG justifies revocation GN Bank was insolvent, breached key prudential regulatory requirements – BoG jus...

1 hour ago

ECG, GRIDCo embark on 3-week dumsor over Nigeria Gas shutdown ECG, GRIDCo embark on 3-week dumsor over Nigeria Gas shutdown

1 hour ago

Hung parliament completely new game, were lucky to have it Speaker Bagbin Hung parliament completely new game, we’re lucky to have it – Speaker Bagbin

1 hour ago

Were not perturbed about admission of Jakpas audio Alfred Tuah-Yeboah We’re not perturbed about admission of Jakpa’s audio – Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

2 hours ago

Police arrest two students, as clash between 2 technical schools leaves 8 injured Police arrest two students, as clash between 2 technical schools leaves 8 injure...

2 hours ago

MPs absenteeism: Your people are following 'rapper' Bawumia dancing azonto and crying for steer, control them if you want to be taken seriously Murtala Mohammed tells Majority leader MPs absenteeism: Your people are following 'rapper' Bawumia dancing azonto and c...

2 hours ago

Patient dumped in a bush Winneba Govt Hospital dumps patient in bush to death at Gomoa Ojobi

2 hours ago

Patient dumped in bush: Everyone involved will be dealt with — Ghana Health Service Patient dumped in bush: Everyone involved will be dealt with — Ghana Health Serv...

Just in....
body-container-line