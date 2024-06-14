ModernGhana logo
Eastern regional executives of Friends of Bawumia’08 inaugurated at Osino

Members of Friends of Bawumia’08 have been challenged to convince five people each to vote for the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia come December 7.

Members have also been urged to initiate innovative ways of campaigning to ensure many people understand the policies of the party’s flagbearer.

During the inauguration of Regional executives of the group at Osino in the Fanteakwa South constituency, the Regional Coordinator, William Hor emphasized the need for Ghana to retain NPP and therefore charged FoB’08 members to lead the course.

Mr William Hor was of the view that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia stands tall amongst his contenders due to his performance as vice president over the past seven years.

Speaking to the reporter, some of the new executives pledged their commitment to work hard by strengthening their campaigns to be able to convince more voters to buy into the idea of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP.

Present at the event were the national organiser, Rev George Opoku Acheampong and the deputy national Nasara Coordinator.

Kwabena Nyarko
