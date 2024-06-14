23-year-old Legon student in pain after supposedly selling her soul for money to a purported ritualist

LISTEN

A 23-year-old University of Ghana student has taken to social media to narrate how she ended up wasting her life after sleeping with an old man.

In her narration, the young lady said there was this man who out of pity was helping her on campus, meeting all her needs, and making sure she lived well.

The lady said the man was possessive and wasn't allowing any of his friends or male students on campus to come close or have access to her, though he had not discussed anything about love or proposed a relationship with her.

The lady sang the praises of the man and placed emphasis on some of the benefits she enjoyed from the man's family and friends because he had introduced her to them as his biological sister.

Fast forward, the lady said the man travelled out of the country to celebrate his birthday with his mother, an opportunity one of her male friends seized to approach and speak to her about relationships with promised incentives even more than she was enjoying from her sponsor and she gladly accepted.

Two weeks into their secret relationship, they began having intimacy and sharing couple's goals until her sponsor who had travelled outside the country found out about their relationship and angrily cautioned her to stay aloof from the man she was seeing.

Since thereafter, the lady said her friend had been crying each time she video-called him, telling her how her relationship with that old man had wasted her life, a statement suggesting that the old man is into dubious ways of making money.

The young lady said she was confused and didn't understand what her friend meant. She took to social media to seek advice on what to do while explaining that the man in question she was having intimacy with had blocked her.

Read her full text in the link below;

