Energy, passion of hardworking artisans gives me renewed sense of purpose and drive to lead Ghana to greater heights – Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has indicated that he has gained a renewed sense of drive to lead Ghana to higher heights.

This is after engaging some passionate, hardworking artisans in local communities during his trip to Wa on Thursday, June 13.

In a post sharing his experience, John Dramani Mahama said the unwavering support of the artisans and tireless dedication to their craft are not only awe-inspiring but even more the “appropriate technology” being used to serve their clients.

The NDC flagbearer said this is another reason why his government will prioritise technical and vocational education, implement a scheme to support master craftsmen and women to train apprentices and support artisans with funds and start-up equipment.

“The enthusiasm and zeal for change in the country's political leadership were evident. This only solidified my commitment to implementing meaningful and transformative policies that will uplift the lives of every Ghanaian.

“Their energy and passion give me a renewed sense of purpose and drive, and I am more determined than ever to lead this country to greater heights,” John Dramani Mahama said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

