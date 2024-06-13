There was fight at Alisa Hotel when Akufo-Addo proposed 'outsider' Bawumia as running mate – Ohene Ntow

Senior Campaign Advisor to Alan Kyerematen, Nana Ohene Ntow has revealed that members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), initially disagreed with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s selection as running mate to then-candidate Akufo-Addo.

In an interview on Channel One TV’s Cituation Room monitored by ModernGhana News, Mr. Ntow, a former NPP General Secretary, indicated that the party’s leadership rejected Dr. Bawumia’s nomination.

He said including himself, several top officials of the NPP questioned President Akufo-Addo’s choice of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia whom many described as an outsider.

“The interesting thing about Bawumia’s eight years as Vice President is that, when I was the General Secretary and Akufo-Addo came as a candidate to propose Bawumia as running mate, we said ‘what are you talking about?’, the man is [not] a member of the party. And you are telling us that this whole big party, you can’t find a running mate? There was a fight at the Alisa Hotel,” Nana Ohene Ntow said.

He explained that after the agitations, President Akufo-Addo made a case for them to accept Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“We fought and fought, Akufo-Addo said, ‘This gentleman, he so well versed in the economy, if you people allow me to bring him in and I’m the president, I’ll hand over the economy to him and you people will see the kind of work he’ll do for the economy of Ghana.’ President Kufour said, let’s listen to the man before we regret one day,” Nana Ohene Ntow indicated.