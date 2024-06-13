ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia has proven he’s high-value presidential material, unlike Mahama — Nene Ofoe Teye

Politics Bawumia has proven hes high-value presidential material, unlike Mahama —Nene Ofoe Teye
THU, 13 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tema East Constituency, Nene Ofoe Teye-chu Agbadiagba IV, has lauded Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his recent achievements, notably the commissioning of Ghana's first-ever smart school block.

He argues that this achievement highlights a value gap between Dr. Bawumia and former President John Mahama in terms of infrastructure and innovation.

Speaking with the media in Harbour City, Nene Ofoe Teye stated that Dr. Bawumia’s accomplishments consistently demonstrate his high value as a presidential candidate.

"Dr. Bawumia has simply proven once more that he is high-value presidential material for Ghana compared to former President John Dramani Mahama because, like many things he has done in the past, this is also a revolutionary accomplishment," he said.

He emphasised that the smart school initiative is a testament to Dr. Bawumia's innovative thinking, positioning him as a significant figure in Ghanaian history.

"The first smart school also puts Dr. Bawumia firmly in the annals of Ghanaian history as an innovative thinker, unlike John Mahama who cannot boast of any worthwhile innovative thing," Nene Agbadiagba added.

Ghana's first smart school was commissioned by Vice President Bawumia at the Opoku Ware Senior High School in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, last week.

This event occurred during a stop-over of the Vice President's campaign tour of the region.

The smart school concept is designed to transform Ghanaian schools into world-class, ultramodern, and technologically advanced institutions that cater comprehensively to both the practical and theoretical education of students.

This initiative is part of a broader digitalization policy that Vice President Bawumia has been advocating nationwide.

Nene Ofoe Teye further praised Dr. Bawumia’s various initiatives, such as the training centre for "Kayayei" in Accra, the digital repository facility at Wesley Girls Senior High School, and the multi-purpose technology hub.

"In the coming days and years, we are going to be seeing more of this high-value man who has dwarfed John Mahama completely. In fact, Dr. Bawumia is a serious thinker and too brilliant," Nene Ofoe Teye expressed.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

49 minutes ago

Ambulance trial: I met Godfred Dame four times; he assured me of my freedom Richard Jakpa Ambulance trial: I met Godfred Dame four times; he assured me of my freedom – Ri...

49 minutes ago

We didnt support Bawumia as Akufo-Addos running mate Ohene Ntow reveals We didn’t support Bawumia as Akufo-Addo’s running mate – Ohene Ntow reveals

56 minutes ago

Youre not a serious guy, youre a liar, a joker, have no respect for your followers —Blakk Rasta grills Ken Agyapong You’re not a serious guy, you’re a liar, a joker, have no respect for your follo...

1 hour ago

Bawumia has proven hes high-value presidential material, unlike Mahama —Nene Ofoe Teye Bawumia has proven he’s high-value presidential material, unlike Mahama — Nene O...

2 hours ago

UW/R: Jirapa Dubai CEOs murder case adjourned to July 12 UW/R: Jirapa Dubai CEO’s murder case adjourned to July 12

2 hours ago

Free tablet policy: You either dont know what youre talking about or youre simply lying —Prof. Gyampo to condemns Bawumia Free tablet policy: You either don’t know what you’re talking about or you’re si...

2 hours ago

Allotey Jacobs [left] and Ato Forson Ambulance trial: 'Nice man' Ato Forson did his best; 'spare' him — Allotey Jacob...

2 hours ago

My girlfriend has refused to answer my calls after telling her she hasn't made any impact in my life — Man cries My girlfriend has refused to answer my calls after telling her she hasn't made a...

2 hours ago

June 13: Most areas within Ghana anticipated to be mostly cloudy tonight — GMet June 13: Most areas within Ghana anticipated to be mostly cloudy tonight — GMet

2 hours ago

Man forcefully marries lady at shrine for finding out he's a ritualist, threatens to kill her if she quits the marriage Man forcefully marries lady at shrine for finding out he's a ritualist, threaten...

Just in....
body-container-line