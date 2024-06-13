The Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tema East Constituency, Nene Ofoe Teye-chu Agbadiagba IV, has lauded Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his recent achievements, notably the commissioning of Ghana's first-ever smart school block.

He argues that this achievement highlights a value gap between Dr. Bawumia and former President John Mahama in terms of infrastructure and innovation.

Speaking with the media in Harbour City, Nene Ofoe Teye stated that Dr. Bawumia’s accomplishments consistently demonstrate his high value as a presidential candidate.

"Dr. Bawumia has simply proven once more that he is high-value presidential material for Ghana compared to former President John Dramani Mahama because, like many things he has done in the past, this is also a revolutionary accomplishment," he said.

He emphasised that the smart school initiative is a testament to Dr. Bawumia's innovative thinking, positioning him as a significant figure in Ghanaian history.

"The first smart school also puts Dr. Bawumia firmly in the annals of Ghanaian history as an innovative thinker, unlike John Mahama who cannot boast of any worthwhile innovative thing," Nene Agbadiagba added.

Ghana's first smart school was commissioned by Vice President Bawumia at the Opoku Ware Senior High School in Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, last week.

This event occurred during a stop-over of the Vice President's campaign tour of the region.

The smart school concept is designed to transform Ghanaian schools into world-class, ultramodern, and technologically advanced institutions that cater comprehensively to both the practical and theoretical education of students.

This initiative is part of a broader digitalization policy that Vice President Bawumia has been advocating nationwide.

Nene Ofoe Teye further praised Dr. Bawumia’s various initiatives, such as the training centre for "Kayayei" in Accra, the digital repository facility at Wesley Girls Senior High School, and the multi-purpose technology hub.

"In the coming days and years, we are going to be seeing more of this high-value man who has dwarfed John Mahama completely. In fact, Dr. Bawumia is a serious thinker and too brilliant," Nene Ofoe Teye expressed.