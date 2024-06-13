American or British passport is vanity, holds no significance without education — Prophet Kofi Oduro

Prophet Kofi Oduro, the head pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, has weighed in on the recent debate on whether foreign passports and acquiring PhD in Ghana is important.

The argument was started by a Netherlands-based Ghanaian, Kofi Gabs who works as a toilet cleaner in his host country.

According to Kofi Gabs, who recently acquired a Dutch passport, his new status is more important than someone with a PhD from Ghana.

But delivering a sermon, the vocal clergyman said such arguments are out of place.

He explained that even with the most powerful passport in the world, the holder requires an educational qualification or certificate.

“Now, if someone possesses a Dutch passport, does it mean they no longer require education? They are demeaning education. While there are individuals conducting research into artificial intelligence and other areas, we are here talking nonsense.

"What significance does an American or British passport hold? It's all vanity, and I'm indifferent to your opinion. When Ebony passed away, she didn't take her visa-filled passport with her. I've lived overseas and am familiar with how things operate. There are opportunities, but it's not as simple as it seems," asserted the prophet.