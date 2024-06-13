ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mother who lost daughter in service boat accident on River Oti griefs

  Thu, 13 Jun 2024
Social News Mother who lost daughter in service boat accident on River Oti griefs
THU, 13 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Madam Precious Tomfour, a woman whose five-year-old daughter died in the boat accident on the River Oti in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, has described her attempt to save her child as traumatic.

She said the boat capsized after part of the vessel collapsed causing water to flood the boat, leading to the incident.

Madam Tomfour told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that she was struggling to hold on to her daughter and swim away from the boat’s propeller, when she heard another woman screaming for help and lost her grip leading to the death of her daughter.

She said: “Lying in the water, dipping into unconsciousness, the victim hung on me and I have no choice than to struggle with her, adding that, her daughter was already gone beneath the surface of the water.

Madam Tomfour said that those drowned, including her daughter, were sailing to Njari and would have survived the boat accident if they had worn lifejackets.

She appealed to boat operators and passengers to subscribe to lifejackets, as the experience was agonizing and traumatic.

Madam Akorfa Agbeko, another survivor described how some of the victims, who were onboard hung onto a pregnant woman, causing her to drown.

“Some were however able to swim to safety after the storm capsized the boat,” she said.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

UW/R: Jirapa Dubai CEOs murder case adjourned to July 12 UW/R: Jirapa Dubai CEO’s murder case adjourned to July 12

2 hours ago

Free tablet policy: You either dont know what youre talking about or youre simply lying —Prof. Gyampo to condemns Bawumia Free tablet policy: You either don’t know what you’re talking about or you’re si...

2 hours ago

Allotey Jacobs [left] and Ato Forson Ambulance trial: 'Nice man' Ato Forson did his best; 'spare' him — Allotey Jacob...

2 hours ago

My girlfriend has refused to answer my calls after telling her she hasn't made any impact in my life — Man cries My girlfriend has refused to answer my calls after telling her she hasn't made a...

2 hours ago

June 13: Most areas within Ghana anticipated to be mostly cloudy tonight — GMet June 13: Most areas within Ghana anticipated to be mostly cloudy tonight — GMet

2 hours ago

Man forcefully marries lady at shrine for finding out he's a ritualist, threatens to kill her if she quits the marriage Man forcefully marries lady at shrine for finding out he's a ritualist, threaten...

3 hours ago

Lady narrates how a friend took her to Benin to sleep with snaked to make money Lady narrates how a friend took her to Benin to sleep with snaked to make money

3 hours ago

Elmina: 14-year-old conquers monstrous 14-foot python terrorising residents in sugarcane farm at Benyadze Elmina: 14-year-old conquers monstrous 14-foot python terrorising residents in s...

3 hours ago

Suspected food poisoning hit Ajumako Afranse Technical Institute Suspected food poisoning hit Ajumako Afranse Technical Institute

3 hours ago

Constitution Review Committee recommends President to pays tax on salary Constitution Review Committee recommends President to pays tax on salary

Just in....
body-container-line