My girlfriend has refused to answer my calls after telling her she hasn't made any impact in my life — Man cries

A young man whose girlfriend has refused to answer and return his calls has vented his frustration on social media.

The young man elaborated on how his girlfriend asked him to marry her because of her growing age but strategically turned down the request due to two reasons he explained and termed as vital and key points to influence every man to marry his girlfriend.

According to him, after his girlfriend's marriage request, he asked her about the impact she has made on his life since they started dating one and half years ago and the kind of man he would want to get married to.

The young man said that his girlfriend became angry even after carefully explaining in detail what he meant and how he wanted her to make a positive impact on his life.

He revealed that after having this harmless conversation with her, the lady has refused to answer nor return any of his missed calls.

Looking frustrated and confused, he took to social media to ask for suggestions on how to deal with the situation and also to find out if his questions to his girlfriend were insulting or harmful.

Read his posts in the below:

If I'm wrong please tell me so I can apologise to my girl. We had a conversation yesterday and it was somewhat about marriage and she indirectly complained that she wasn't getting any younger and she feels she should've been married by now.

So she asked me what I thought. But I kinda asked her 2 questions and she took offense.....

1. Who's the guy you want to marry 2. What value have u brought to his life that he must marry you"

She didn't understand why as her 10 boyfriend I would ask her who she wants to marry, she thought if I wasn't prepared.

She also didn't understand why I would think she brings no value to my life.

But I carefully explained to her without hurting her feelings that no man marries a W Man because she pities her age or because of mere convention.

Before any man would pay the bride price of... woman, he must be first convinced that...

The woman at least brings some value to his life and vice versa too. I never said she brought no value to my life nor did I say I won't marry her but I needed her to assess herself to know....

If she truly has added any value to my life that she feels she has earned my bridal commitment.

But she stood quietly on the phone and finally said she needed sleep.

She hasn't picked up or returned my calls since this morning and i know very well she didn't like what I said.

Bupplease, did I say anything wrong, because I know very well that since we started dating about 1.5yrs ago she has not really made any meaningful impact on mywife.

Not even a surprise gift for me. What did I say wrong....

Find his post in the link below;

