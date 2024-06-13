Stop hiding on social media with ‘24hrs waakye’ and come to the grounds – Former Ablekuma MP to Mahama

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma Central constituency, Ebenezer Nartey has called out National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama over his absence on the grounds to campaign.

Speaking in a discussion on Adom FM, the NPP member said the ruling party wants Mahama to stop hiding on social media with the promise of a 24-hour economy and join them on the grounds to sell their messages to Ghanaians.

“Where is JM? When people are on the ground telling people what they are coming to do you are on Twitter [now X] talking about Pharmacy 24 hours, Waakye 24 hours. We want him on the ground. All the men are on the ground but he is nowhere to be found. We want him to come and campaign. He has simply run away,” Ebenezer Nartey alleged.

For almost two months, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been on the grounds touring all 16 regions.

In every visit to a region, the Vice President has embarked on a door-door campaign in a bid to get closer to the people and solicit their needs before finalising his manifesto.

According to Ebenezer Nartey, this approach by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shows he is the right man to lead Ghana as president.

He said the NPP will work hard to secure victory for Bawumia to become president at the end of the 2024 general election.

“We are going to campaign vigorously to ensure that come on December 7, Jean Mensa will declare Dr. the President-elect of the Republic of Ghana,” the former Ablekuma MP said.