Obuasi Bitters CEO donates GH¢200,000 to support Asantehene's ‘Heal KATH’ project

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal ISD
Dr. Collins Amo, the entrepreneur and Chief Executive of Aduro Ye Herbal Center, producers of Obuasi Bitters and Obuasi Gringo Bitters, has donated GH¢200,000 to the 'Heal KATH' project, an initiative by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The project aims to raise $10 million for the extensive renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The Asantehene recently launched an appeal to encourage individuals and corporate organizations to help mobilize financial resources for the comprehensive renovation of KATH, enhancing and strengthening the quality of healthcare at the only referral hospital in the northern part of Ghana.

Dr. Collins Amo stated that as a thriving business in the Ashanti Region, they were motivated to respond to the Asantehene's appeal. "We deemed the call by Otumfuo to support the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital as a laudable one and a worthy cause. Hence, we decided to donate and see a better KATH," he explained.

He also congratulated the Asantehene on his 25th anniversary as the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool, acknowledging his exemplary leadership and positive impact on many people in Ghana and abroad.

Dr. Amo emphasized the importance of KATH as a strategic referral hospital and the need to improve its facilities to deliver the expected quality healthcare services.

Sammy Adu Boakye, Chairman of the Heal Komfo Anokye (Teaching Hospital) project team, received the donation and commended Dr. Collins Amo and his team at Aduro Ye Herbal Center.

He reiterated that the project's vision, spearheaded by the Asantehene, is to bring KATH's infrastructure to international standards, enhancing healthcare delivery for about 12 regions in the country.

He called on other institutions and individuals to join in and contribute towards the renovation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

