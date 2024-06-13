ModernGhana logo
Government releases GHS7.4 million to clear backlog of Global Fund medical supplies at Tema port

Government releases GHS7.4 million to clear backlog of Global Fund medical supplies at Tema port
The government has allocated over GHc7 million to clear a backlog of essential medical supplies donated by the Global Fund that have been stuck in ports for months.

A total of 283 containers of supplies including mosquito nets, HIV and malaria medications had arrived through the port of Tema but faced delays in clearing customs due to unpaid demurrage charges.

This left vital treatments stranded and unable to reach those in need.

The Ministry of Health had secured clearance for 219 containers but was still struggling with 64 outstanding shipments, including one full of tuberculosis drugs, due to over GHc7 million owed in port fees.

In a statement dated June 13, the Health Ministry said "The Ministry's inability to clear the commodities at the port was as a result of third-party charges amounting to GHC 7,429,694.39. A request letter was sent to the Ministry of Finance to assist in the securing of auction chits for the outstanding 64 containers."

The released amount, according to the ministry, is expected to complement the payment of demurrage for the clearance of all Global Fund outstanding containers at the Tema Port.”

“It is expected that with the funds received, all outstanding containers will be cleared by the end of June 2024. We urge patience as we work to ensure delivery of these essential commodities for public health,” the ministry said.

