Ambulance trial: 'Nice man' Ato Forson did his best; 'spare' him — Allotey Jacobs 'begs' Godfred Dame

Allotey Jacobs [left] and Ato ForsonAllotey Jacobs [left] and Ato Forson
Social commentator and former member of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has made a plea to Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame to pardon Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who is currently facing trial over a contentious ambulance purchase transaction.

Dr. Ato Forson is charged for causing financial loss to the State and is facing trial at the High Court.

Contributing to the “Kokrokoo" morning show on Peace FM, Allotey Jacobs implored the Attorney-General to consider the persona and intentions of Dr. Forson, describing him as a nice politician.

"Ato is a very good guy. Ato is a nice man. I don't wish evil for him. Ato is also part of me...He was a Minister. He was given an instruction; he's done his best," Allotey Jacobs stated, pleading for an out-of-court settlement.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

