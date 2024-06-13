Allotey Jacobs [left] and Ato Forson

Social commentator and former member of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has made a plea to Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame to pardon Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who is currently facing trial over a contentious ambulance purchase transaction.

Dr. Ato Forson is charged for causing financial loss to the State and is facing trial at the High Court.

Contributing to the “Kokrokoo" morning show on Peace FM, Allotey Jacobs implored the Attorney-General to consider the persona and intentions of Dr. Forson, describing him as a nice politician.

"Ato is a very good guy. Ato is a nice man. I don't wish evil for him. Ato is also part of me...He was a Minister. He was given an instruction; he's done his best," Allotey Jacobs stated, pleading for an out-of-court settlement.