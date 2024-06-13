ModernGhana logo
Ambulance trial: The law will take its natural cause on Ato Forson; he's not above anyone — Kwamena Duncan blasts Minority

THU, 13 JUN 2024

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has criticized the Minority in Parliament for their threat to boycott parliamentary sessions in support of their leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who is currently facing trial over an ambulance purchase deal.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has been sued by the Attorney General for allegedly causing financial loss to the state.

In reaction, the Minority has announced that they will abstain from parliamentary duties whenever their leader is due for court.

"The NDC Minority Caucus will only be available for the business of Parliament after proceedings of the court have ended on the days scheduled for the hearing of the ongoing ambulance case trial...the NDC Minority will continue to solidarize and stand by its Leader anytime he is due to appear in court," stated Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, on behalf of the caucus.

However, Kwamena Duncan speaking on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show firmly opposed this stance, arguing that it sets a dangerous precedent.

He questioned whether the Minority Leader or any individual for that matter, is above the law to justify such a boycott.

"I cannot therefore see that Members of Parliament, you are telling the entire country that for a Member of Parliament, he is above and over the law. Is that the point? Is that what you are telling the rest of us?" Duncan expressed frustration.

He further emphasized that the law applies equally to all citizens, regardless of their position.

"The law is one that is over and above every single Ghanaian and nobody is above the law. We are all equal before the law, and the law will take its natural course," he stated, denouncing the Minority's decision to abandon their parliamentary responsibilities in solidarity with Ato Forson.

Gideon Afful Amoako
